Local dealerships thrive despite reported car shortage

Like many other industries, car dealerships are dealing with many changes from the COVID-19 pandemic. In a 2022 CoPilot report, the pandemic caused vehicle shortages nationwide, ultimately leading to a large increase in used car sales and used car/trade-in prices.
CoPilot reported that there were 1.7 million fewer vehicles manufactured in 2021 than in 2019. Due to the shortage of new vehicles, purchases of used vehicles have increased nationwide. In Wisconsin, sales on used car purchases increased 14.8% from 2019 to 2020, a total increase of $524.9 million. This has created high premiums for used cars and trade-in values.
“Used car values are really strong and trade-in values have never been higher relative to what they cost,” Russ Darrow Automotive Group President Mike Darrow said. “In some instances, we are seeing people getting back what they paid for their car a year or two later.”
Russ Darrow Automotive Group owns 15 dealerships in Wisconsin, including three in West Bend.
Darrow said they are selling more used cars and fewer new cars, but it’s only a slight difference compared to the reports from CoPilot, despite still experiencing high trade-in values for used vehicles.
Similarly, Waukesha’s Best Used Cars owner Dave Jensen said his business is strong despite a slight shortage of cars. Even with the shortage, they’ve kept a constant flow of vehicles coming and going.
Darrow said that traditionally, manufacturers have built too many vehicles, and there is a happy medium between pre-pandemic production and current production. Dealers want them to produce to the demand. If they over produce, there are added challenges they face.
Many people are talking about vehicles not being available to buy, but Darrow said it is a misconception.
“There’s a perception that there’s no cars available and that’s not the case,” Darrow said. “They can order out what they want.”
Jensen also confirmed this. He mentioned that some media are making it seem like there are no cars available to purchase, but the cars are just not sitting visibly in lots.
“The new car stores have inventory coming in but it’s not like it used to be,” Jensen said. “People have to order a vehicle in advance.”
While car dealership lots may appear vacant, it doesn’t mean that there aren’t any vehicles available for purchase.
“The actual vehicles arriving in stock are much slower,” Darrow said. “A lot of consumers are buying out of our pipeline.”
Darrow explained the pipeline as a new strategy that car dealerships use with manufacturers. Customers come into the dealerships and shop for the exact car they want. If it’s already built, it’s only a matter of days before it’s delivered.
“We are pre-selling vehicles on our pipeline,” he said. “They order what they want and we put in an order. People have been more patient because they are getting exactly what they want.”
According to Darrow, it could take eight to 12 weeks for the customer to receive their vehicle after purchase, depending on the manufacturer.
Darrow explained that this strategy is efficient for everyone. By customers purchasing through their pipeline, they are able to choose what they want and manufacturers aren’t overproducing and new cars aren’t sitting on dealership lots for months.
There isn’t any particular type of vehicle that is outselling others, he added. All are consistently selling, despite record levels of inflation.
“We haven’t seen consumers delay a purchase,” he said. “People are still buying vehicles.
“It’s still a good time to buy a car, especially with trade-in values.”
With pushes to increase production of electric and energy efficient vehicles, “the manufacturers are all saying they have plans to move that way towards electric,” Darrow said.
However, it is a tough situation to judge for now and they aren’t seeing any immediate change in production or sales, according to Darrow.
According to Jensen, manufacturers are saying it could be 2025 until production gets back up to normal. However, he isn’t concerned that it is going to affect the market in the long run.
“I’ve been doing this for 20 years,” Jensen said. “I think on the cheaper cars the prices will normalize in a few years. Whenever there is a shortage, cars usually come back to normal prices.”