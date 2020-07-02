MONONA, Wis. — A man found dead in a lagoon in a Madison suburb after a weekend police chase was wanted in a shooting that injured two people in April.
The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man whose body was found Monday in a Monona lagoon as Rodney Freeman Jr., 21, of Madison. Preliminary autopsy results confirmed Freeman’s death was consistent with drowning, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.
Officers began chasing the vehicle Saturday after suspecting it was connected to some violent crimes in Madison. The vehicle crashed into trees and the driver fled on foot. Officers used a tracking dog to help find the driver, but failed to do so Saturday.
According to a criminal complaint, Freeman was sought on a warrant for three counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and one count of first-degree reckless injury.
Freeman fired shots in Madison on April 1 that injured two people and damaged two vehicles, the complaint said.
The Wisconsin Department of Justice is investigating Freeman’s death as an officer-involved death.
Property found in the vehicle was identified as belonging to the person whose body was found in the lagoon, the DOJ said.
The officers involved in the chase have been placed on paid leave, as is department policy.