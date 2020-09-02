VILLAGE OF WAUKESHA — An 83-year-old man was taken to the hospital after he was struck by a vehicle operated by a 39-year-old suspect who is now in custody, according to the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department press release.
The Sheriff’s Department and the Village of Waukesha Fire Department responded to the residence at Foxvale Court around 9:12 a.m.
According to the press release, during the initial investigation, it is believed that the suspect had also set two vehicles as well as a detached workshop on fire at the residence.
The 83-year-old man was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. During the initial investigation, it was believed that the suspect had also set two vehicles on fire, one located in an attached garage and one parked on the driveway. Both vehicles were extinguished by the homeowners. A detached workshop was also set on fire with significant damage.
The release said: “We believe this is a lone actor who has been detained at this time. There is no longer a threat to the community.”
The fire is under investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation. The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department is working with the City of Waukesha Police Department on the investigation.