GRAFTON — The Republican Party will retain the District 24 Wisconsin Assembly seat after Paul Melotik comfortably defeated Democrat Bob Tatterson in a special election Tuesday.
The Grafton businessman, Ozaukee County Board member and Grafton Town Board member will replace fellow Republican Dan Knodl, who vacated the seat earlier this year after being elected to replace Alberta Darling in the state Senate District 8.
Assembly District 24 covers parts of Grafton and Mequon in Ozaukee County, Germantown and Richfield in Washington County and Menomonee Falls in Waukesha County. Melotik won Ozaukee and Washington counties by about 6% points each. Tatterson won by nine votes in Waukesha County, which is made up of nine wards in Menomonee Falls.
Melotik said during the campaign that the district remains a conservative one, and that he was the best choice for the seat because, as a conservative Republican, he has “a proven record of advocating for smaller, more efficient government.”
Tatterson is an engineer, investor and adviser in innovative business startups and former volunteer firefighter. He challenged Knodl for the District 24 seat last November, but also came up short. He touted his community involvement and vowed to work across party lines.
|Votes
|# of votes
|% of votes
|Paul Melotik
|6,455
|53.7%
|Bob Tatterson
|5,568
|46.3%
|Write-ins
|3
|0.2%
|Total Votes
|12,026