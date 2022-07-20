Kenosha — The Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin announced its partnership with Hard Rock International to relaunch an entertainment center and casino in Kenosha.
Together they will be reinitiating the efforts to open an entertainment center and casino that will include a hotel, a Hard Rock Café location and a Hard Rock live music venue.
Menominee will be the owner of the facilities, while Hard Rock will be the developer and manager of the project. According to Menominee Chairman Ronald J. Corn Sr., the revived project is intended to provide ongoing and necessary resources for the tribe’s members as they are one of the largest and poorest tribes in Wisconsin, with the highest state rates in poverty and lowest in health outcomes.
A previous Menominee Hard Rock Project had been approved by the City of Kenosha and the United States Bureau of Indian Affairs and Department of the Interior but was rejected by then Gov. Walker in 2015. While it was previously meant to be built at the site of the former Dairyland dog track, the new site being proposed is on 60 acres of land in Kenosha, less than a mile away just west of the Interstate.
In comparison to the previous plans, the size of the casino will be smaller to reflect the increased number of gaming facilities in Wisconsin and northern Illinois. The project will also have to develop a revised federal gaming application and updated intergovernmental agreements due to the site change.