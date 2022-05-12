MILWAUKEE — Although at first glance seeing that the home sales in metro Milwaukee declined by 8.2% in April may seem alarming, Greater Milwaukee Association of Realtors President Mike Ruzicka said not to worry because a large number of homes sold in the first months of the year.
The data released Wednesday by the GMAR says that sales of homes decreased by 8.2% in April compared to April 2021. All four metro Milwaukee counties were hit with Washington County seeing the most significant decrease of 28.3% in April, compared to one year prior. Waukesha County had a decline of 11.9%, followed by Ozaukee County at 11.5%. Of the four counties, Ozaukee County had the smallest decline at 2.8%.
“But no one should panic, because looking at the first four months of the year there were 5,658 units sold, the second most on record. Second only to 2021’s 5,730,” reads the report by Ruzicka. “In fact, much of 2022 will probably appear to be down compared to last year, because 2021 was an exceptionally wild year for residential real estate.”
What has been a major concern for the past few years is the number of home listings. Again, the first period of 2022 showed fewer properties listed for sale. GMAR reported that there were 7,342 listings during the first four months of 2022, which is a 3.4% decrease compared to the first quarter of 2021.
Of the four-county metro Milwaukee area, only Ozaukee County had an increase in home listings in April at 13.4%. As a region, the four counties had a decline of 9.6%, according to the data.
“It was an encouraging sign to see new listings up 11.8% in February, but disheartening when they went down 12.1% in March. That has been the story for the last six years, rollercoaster listing reports that have been on the negative side 43 of 76 months,” Ruzicka wrote. “The metropolitan market needs an additional 7,525 units to get to a ‘balanced’ market (six months of inventory) and satisfy current demand. In April there was only enough inventory to satisfy 2.1 months of demand, and if we subtract units with an offer on them, that level drops to 0.6 months. This means the sellers’ market will continue for the near future.”