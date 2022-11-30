MILWAUKEE – A group of nine performing arts and live entertainment organization in Milwaukee, including Pabst Theater Group, the Wisconsin Center, First Stage and more, announced plans Wednesday to unite as an organization called the Milwaukee Theater District.
According to a press release, the cumulative number of 15,000 theater seats represented by Milwaukee Theater District organizations and venues would rank Milwaukee as having the highest number of theater seats per capita in the United States.
The organization puts on an estimated 2,100 performances annually attracting 2 million attendees per year. In total, the entertainment industry in Milwaukee generates and estimated $400 million in visitor spending annually, according to Tourism Economics.
Additionally, Milwaukee Theater District venues employ over 1,000 Milwaukeeans and more volunteers.
The purpose of the Milwaukee Theater District is to drive increased awareness of and attendance at Milwaukee's arts, live performance and entertainment venues. While the district has no formal borders, participating venues are all located in a safe and convenient walkable cluster in the heart of downtown Milwaukee.
Through advocacy and collaborative marketing campaigns, the Milwaukee Theater District will seek to increase visitation, stoke local pride and enhance the city's reputation as a top-tier arts and cultural destination.
Milwaukee Theater District venues include:
- Bradley Symphony Center
- Marcus Performing Arts Center
- Wisconsin Center District
- Miller High Life Theatre
- Milwaukee Repertory Theater
- Pabst Theater
- Pabst Theater Group
- Riverside Theater
- Sunstone Theater
- The ARC Theatre at Saint Kate – The Arts Hotel
- Turner Hall Ballroom
- First Stage
- Florentine Opera
- Milwaukee Ballet
- Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra
- Milwaukee Downtown BID21
- United Performing Arts Fund
- VISIT Milwaukee
District Pass
The district also announced the launch of the Milwaukee Theater District Pass today. The pass allows patrons to check into participating theaters to redeem deals within the venues. Beyond the participating theaters, there will also be additional businesses added in the future.
For more information about the Milwaukee Theater District Pass, visit visitmilwaukee.org/mketheaterpass.