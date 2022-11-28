MILWAUKEE — A network of high-performing charter schools in the Milwaukee area today announced it has received a $3.5 million donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.
Carmen Schools of Science and Technology made the announcement Monday.
MacKenzie Scott was married to Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, from 1993 to 2019. Scott is among dozens of the most wealthy people in America who signed on to The Giving Pledge. The Giving Pledge involves making a commitment to contribute a majority of the signer's wealth philanthropic causes.
The generous one-time donation comes as Carmen celebrates its 15th anniversary. The school is dedicated to providing Milwaukee students with the highest quality education.
“We are beyond thankful for Ms. Scott’s generosity and support for our work at Carmen. This gift recognizes the impact all of our teachers and staff have had on the lives of thousands of students and families over the past 15 years,” said Jennifer Lopez, Chief Executive Officer at Carmen Schools of Science and Technology. “We know this gift will have a profound impact on the future of our schools and on the educational opportunities we create for our students.”
Scott has pledged to donate the majority of her wealth with a focus on supporting organizations that provide opportunities to underrepresented groups, including those addressing racial and socio-economic inequality.
Carmen Schools of Science and Technology serves Milwaukee through five schools from grads K4 through 12th grade. The Carmen model develops critical thinkers and self-directed learners, according to a release by the school.
The support of donors like Scott, dedicated teachers and committed families has helped Carmen reach the highest graduation rates of public schools in Milwaukee – including both public charter schools and traditional public district schools.
In 2022, Carmen was named to the U.S. News and World Report’s national list of Best High Schools, ranking 1st overall in Milwaukee and 10th overall in Wisconsin.
“This important gift is critical to address systemic inequities in education funding in Wisconsin,” Lopez added. “Students at charter schools like Carmen receive only 63 cents for every dollar that a student at a traditional district school receives. Carmen is excited to use these funds to continue providing the highest quality, college prep education to our students.”
The one-time funds from Scott’s gift will be used to support Carmen’s three organizational focus areas, including:
Student Academic Support and Enrichment: Creating new opportunities for students to have the best and most enriching education possible at all Carmen campuses.
Staff Retention and Longevity: Supporting compensation planning and seeking new ways to recognize Carmen’s its incredible teachers, staff and leaders.
Facility Improvements: Ensuring Carmen schools have the best learning and teaching environments and are able to serve more students and families in Milwaukee.