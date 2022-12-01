After a year when passenger boardings dropped nearly by half and fares were down 39% from pre-pandemic levels, the Milwaukee County Transit System announced it has offered “significant” wage increases to its bus drivers and mechanics.
The Milwaukee County Transit System announced Tuesday that it has agreed to a three-year contract with the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 998. The transit agency didn’t release specifics of the deal, but did say that wages for its employees would increase each year of the contract.
“The agreement does not take away anything from employees,” the transit agency said in a news release. “MCTS did not request any concessions from the union.”
Transit agencies across the country are still recovering from the pandemic. The Milwaukee County Transit System reported its annual boardings dropped from 29.4 million in 2019 to 15.9 million in 2021. The transit agency also lost $14.7 million in fare revenue over that two-year period. The transit agency was able to keep operating due to an increase in federal emergency funds in response to the pandemic. Operating funds had federal assistance increase from $21.9 million in 2019 to $30.8 million in 2021 which the county stated allowed the transit agency to avoid services cuts or fare increase in 2022. Overall, the total operating expenses dropped from $150.5 million in 2019 to $143.8 million in 2021.
Once the federal emergency money is used up at the end of 2023, the county stated that “future budgets will be challenging.”
Milwaukee County stated in its budget: “Preparing a 2024 budget that maintains current service levels is dependent upon ridership returning. Otherwise, a budget gap of $15 million to $25 million can be anticipated.”
Transit officials didn’t immediately respond to emails seeking comment.