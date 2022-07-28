MILWAUKEE — The Cooperage is hosting the Milwaukee Minute Arcade, a pop-up video game arcade event tonight, Thursday, July 28, from 6-10 p.m. that will feature the work of more than a dozen Milwaukee-area game developers.
According to the event organizers, the goal of the event is to highlight the hidden game development talent in Milwaukee and celebrate the city's tech and creative side.
The free event is open to all ages and will take place at The Cooperage, 822 S. Water St., Milwaukee.
“We wanted to create an event that could bring together the disparate parts of the Milwaukee gamedev scene,” says co-organizer John Vanderhoef. “Joe, Jordan, and myself see Milwaukee as a vibrant but underappreciated hub of creative game design and development.”
While Milwaukee has had small popup arcades in the past, and the Midwest Gaming Classic each spring creates a gathering place for retrogamers, collectors, and exhibitors, the Milwaukee Minute Arcade wants to stand apart by placing a spotlight on specifically Milwaukee-area developed games and reignite the game development scene in a post-pandemic world.
The event will feature 14 local area game designers and at least 18 game demos for attendees to try out. The games on exhibit range from retro-inspired games to board games to virtual reality games and even live-action games that encourage movement.
The event is co-organized by Joe Bunda, who helps run the Miltown Gamedev Group, Jordan Davis, a local musician and game designer, and John Vanderhoef, an academic and game designer.
The full list of exhibitors and game demos can be found online here.
More information is available at the Facebook event page.