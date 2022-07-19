MILWAUKEE — The future home of the Milwaukee Public Museum is taking shape — a unique one.
On Monday, the museum unveiled the architectural plans for its new home planned for the corner of Sixth and McKinley streets near the Deer District in downtown Milwaukee. The renderings depict white buildings intended to reflect the natural rock formations, such as Mill Bluff, which was created by the glaciers that swept through the region more than 10,000 years ago, according to the museum’s announcement.
“Mill Bluff State Park was a key point of architectural inspiration, apparent in the shape of the building and its textures. The bluff-inspired modular shape of the building means that neighboring floors will be offset, enabling visitors to look into and preview different exhibit floors and to gain insight into collections that are apart from the Museum’s exhibits,” according to the museum’s website.
The building is also designed to reflect other natural features of the area: Milwaukee’s rivers (Milwaukee, Kinnickinnic and Menomonee) and how they meet in the city. The exterior color of the building pays homage to the region’s history with the building material of cream city brick, according to the announcement. The building will also incorporate nature, such as a lightwell to bring in natural light, and a rooftop butterfly vivarium.
Fundraising is continuing for the museum’s new 200,000-square-foot location, which is slated to open during 2026. The reason MPM is looking to move is its current location is unsustainable, it has said, citing costly repairs needed to maintain the building, which was built in the early 1960s at 800 W. Wells St.