MUKWONAGO — Although public comments aren’t typical at Committee of the Whole meetings in the village, about eight people came to the meeting Wednesday to hear committee members’ votes with nervous expectations since a drafted chickens ordinance failed to pass at the previous committee meeting in early August.
At that meeting, the item failed to pass four to three; however, on Wednesday night passed committee with six committee members’ approval and one opposing — Trustee Darlene Johnson.
“In my area … I have people saying we don’t want the chickens,” Johnson said.
Johnson voiced concerns about the disproval from neighbors of chicken coops as well as concerns related to the distance a coop may be located to a neighboring home.
The item will move on to the Village Board.
At the meeting, Trustee Daniel Adler proposed changes of the drafted ordinance previously presented to committee members. The changes specifically addressed concerns of the trustees, including drafted language on how to dispose of chicken waste, response to animal abuse/neglect, keeping coops a certain level of cleanliness and more.
The keeping of chickens will also require approval from all neighboring property owners.
Trustee Jim Decker made recommendations, which were approved along with the motion, including owners needing to submit a coop design, an annual license fee, and if an owner ceases to raise chickens, within six months they need to eliminate the chicken coop.
Village Administrator John Weidl clarified the zoning administrator would most likely be responsible for chicken coop plans.
Angela Post, who collected over 60 or 70 petition signatures on paper and 160 online, said she was happy with the presented ordinance changes and Adler’s presentation.
“I think it went really well,” Post said. “I feel like everyone’s able to abide by these guidelines.”
Public comment
What may have allowed chicken owners a chance at the microphone at future committee meetings Wednesday didn’t receive approval.
An item presented by Trustee Roger Walsh would include in future committee agendas time for a public comment period. The final vote was three approving to four disproving. Opposing voters included Trustees Decker, Johnson, John Meiners and Fred Winchowsky.
Although there isn’t time included for it on committee agendas, they will allow individuals to speak. Individuals at the meeting Wednesday did not speak — some later indicated to The Freeman they were unaware it was an option.
“(The public comment period is) so the public knows they have the opportunity to speak,” Walsh said. “I think sometimes we let people speak at the Committee of the Whole, sometimes we don’t, and as you brought up this evening, I should have brought up possibly the opportunity to the people here, that were either for or against the chickens ordinance,” Walsh said.
Winchowsky said all trustees are accountable because committee meetings are open records. He said having the item on committee agendas would be redundant.
“If they have a question about an item coming up on an agenda they have all kinds of ways to communicate with us,” he said. “I think it’s just kind of redundant to have it at every committee meeting that we have. I think it’s kind of politicizing each thing that we’re doing more than it needs to be.”