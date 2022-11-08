Residents across southeastern Wisconsin voted in a number of races on Tuesday, Nov. 8. In addition to the governor’s race, people also voted statewide in the U.S. Senate race, as well as for the positions of attorney general, secretary of state and state treasurer. There was one congressional race, along with were additional races for state Senate, state Assembly, referenda and more.
We'll post results for each race and referendum as they come in. Polls close at 8 p.m.
Results
Federal races
- U.S. Senate: Republican incumbent Ron Johnson vs. Democrat challenger Mandela Barnes
- U.S. Congress, District 5: Republican incumbent Scott Fitzgerald vs. Democrat challenger Mike Van Someren
Statewide races
- Gov. and Lt. Gov.: Democrat incumbent Tony Evers and Sara Rodriguez vs. Republican challenger Tim Michels and Roger Roth
- Attorney general: Democrat incumbent Josh Kaul vs. Republican challenger Eric Toney
- Secretary of state: Democrat incumbent Doug La Follette against Republican challenger Amy Lynn Loudenbeck, Libertarian Neil Harmon and Green Party candidate Sharyl R. McFarland
- State treasurer: Democrat Aaron Richardson against Republican John Lieber and Andrew Zuelke of the Constitution Party
Ozaukee County
- State Assembly, District 23: Democrat incumbent Deb Andraca vs. Republican challenger Purnima Nath
- State Assembly, District 24: Republican incumbent Dan Knodl vs. Democrat Bob Tatterson
- State Assembly, District 60: Republican incumbent Robert Brooks vs. Democrat challenger Daniel Larsen
Washington County
- Washington County county-wide Anti-Crime Plan funding referendum
- State Assembly, District 22: Republican incumbent Janel Brandtjen vs. Democrat Matt Brown
- State Assembly, District 24: Republican incumbent Dan Knodl vs. Democrat Bob Tatterson
- State Assembly, District 58: Republican incumbent Rick Gundrum vs. Democrat Mary Ann Rzeszutek
- Moraine Park Technical College referendum
- Washington County county-wide voting referendum
- Town of Erin referendum passes; will be able to exceed limit and increase levy for 2023
- Town of Jackson solid waste and recycling referendum
- Village of Germantown water and sanitary sewer for Richfield referendum
Waukesha County
- State Senate, District 5: Democrat Jessica Katzenmeyer vs. Republican Rob Hutton
- State Assembly, District 13: Democrat Sarah Harrison vs. Republican Tom Michalski
- State Assembly, District 22: Republican incumbent Janel Brandtjen vs. Democrat Matt Brown
- State Assembly, District 24: Republican incumbent Dan Knodl vs. Democrat Bob Tatterson
- State Assembly, District 82: Republican incumbent Chuck Wichgers vs. Democrat Deborah Davis
- State Assembly, District 83: Republican Nik Rettinger vs. Independent Chaz Self
- State Assembly, District 98: Republican incumbent Adam Neylon vs. Democrat Christina Barry
- State Assembly, District 99: Republican incumbent Cindi Duchow vs. Democrat Alec Thomas Dahms
- Waukesha County county-wide voting referendum
- Town of Mukwonago referendum
- Village of Mukwonago referendum
- Village of Elm Grove referendum