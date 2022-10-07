The Nov. 8 general election is approaching. Voters will choose candidates in several statewide races, along with state Senate, Assembly, county-wide referenda and more.
To find exactly what will be on your ballot, where your polling location is, how to contact your municipal clerk and more, visit myvote.wi.gov.
Federal races
- U.S. Senate: Republican incumbent Ron Johnson against Democrat challenger Mandela Barnes
- U.S. Congress, District 5: Republican incumbent Scott Fitzgerald against Democrat challenger Mike Van Someren
Statewide races
- Governor and lieutenant governor: Democrat incumbent Tony Evers and Sara Rodriguez against Republican challenger Tim Michels and Roger Roth
- Attorney general: Democrat incumbent Josh Kaul against Republican challenger Eric Toney
- Secretary of state: Democrat incumbent Doug La Follette against Republican challenger Amy Lynn Loudenbeck, Libertarian Neil Harmon and Green Party candidate Sharyl R. McFarland
- State treasurer: Democrat Aaron Richardson, Republican John Lieber and Andrew Zuelke of the Constitution Party
Ozaukee County
- State Assembly, District 23: Democrat incumbent Deb Andraca against Republican challenger Purnima Nath
- State Assembly, District 24: Republican incumbent Dan Knodl against Democrat Bob Tatterson
- State Assembly, District 60: Republican incumbent Robert Brooks against Democrat challenger Daniel Larsen
- Fox Point-Bayside School District referendum
- School District of Random Lake referendum
Washington County
- State Assembly, District 22: Republican incumbent Janel Brandtjen against Democrat Matt Brown
- State Assembly, District 24: Republican incumbent Dan Knodl against Democrat Bob Tatterson
- State Assembly, District 58: Republican incumbent Rick Gundrum against Democrat Mary Ann Rzeszutek
- Moraine Park Technical College referendum
- Washington County county-wide Anti-Crime Plan funding referendum
- Washington County county-wide voting referendum
- Town of Erin tax referendum
- Town of Jackson solid waste and recycling referendum
- Village of Germantown water and sanitary sewer for Richfield referendum
Waukesha County
- State Senate, District 5: Democrat Jessica Katzenmeyer against Republican Rob Hutton
- State Assembly, District 13: Democrat Sarah Harrison against Republican Tom Michalski
- State Assembly, District 22: Republican incumbent Janel Brandtjen against Democrat Matt Brown
- State Assembly, District 24: Republican incumbent Dan Knodl against Democrat Bob Tatterson
- State Assembly, District 82: Republican incumbent Chuck Wichgers against Democrat Deborah Davis
- State Assembly, District 83: Republican Nik Rettinger against Independent Chaz Self
- State Assembly, District 98: Republican incumbent Adam Neylon against Democrat Christina Barry
- State Assembly, District 99: Republican incumbent Cindi Duchow against Democrat Alec Thomas Dahms
- Waukesha County county-wide voting referendum
- Town of Mukwonago referendum
- Village of Mukwonago referendum
- Village of Elm Grove referendum