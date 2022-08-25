OCONOMOWOC — An Oconomowoc Area School District employee who was fired in a scrap metal investigation but then reinstated after a finding of discrimination was charged with a felony Friday after he allegedly struck a woman while driving a school district vehicle and fled the scene outside an Oconomowoc Lake auto shop.
Jeffrey Cota, 54, was charged Friday in Waukesha County Circuit Court with a felony count of hit and run causing injury.
He faces up to $10,000 in fines or nine months in jail or both if convicted. He is due to appear in court Sept. 6.
Calls to numbers listed for Cota were not returned this week. No attorney for him was listed in the case.
A criminal complaint said a woman reported to Oconomowoc Lake police on July 20 she was hit by a vehicle at the Caliber Collision Center, 36847 E. Wisconsin Ave., that day. She was there to get a quote for repairs on her daughter’s car and left the building, waiting for her daughter to pick her up. She was outside the building, watching detailers work, when she “reported that she was struck from behind by a white van that had the Oconomowoc school district displayed in purple writing on the side. According to Victim A, she contacted the operator of the van and informed him that she had been hit by him. She stated that the operator then left the scene,” the criminal complaint in the case said.
After an investigation, the driver was identified as Cota, the complaint said. Surveillance video of the area showed the woman standing outside the business when the van backed up and struck her, “violently knocking her over,” the complaint said. “Victim A is seen contacting the operator of the van, the defendant, but then the van leaves the area quickly.”
The woman later reported shooting pain in one leg; a doctor told her her pain was related to a nerve in her leg.
When contacted by Town of Oconomowoc police, Cota admitted to driving the vehicle and being there.
“The defendant stated that he did not stay because he had seen Victim A earlier when she was getting her quote and she seemed ‘crazy,’” the complaint said. “The defendant did appear very upset and was worried about losing his job.”
But the district isn’t saying what actions, if any, have been taken against Cota in relation to the matter.
“The Oconomowoc Area School District is aware of the incident and the related charges. Our organization has worked with the police during their investigation. Also, we are not at liberty to discuss personnel matters,” an OASD spokeswoman, Melissa Jonas, said in an email this week.
Cota was part of a case brought by the OASD against the state Labor and Industry Review Commission last year that stemmed from the firing of Cota and his brother, Gregory, from their OASD jobs, in 2016. The men were accused of keeping money from cashing in district scrap materials in 2012, and were suspended three days for using district vehicles for personal use. The district later fired the men after they were issued citations. A Labor and Industry Review Commission ruling found the district discriminated against the men by considering their arrest records in the decision to fire them, in violation of the Fair Employment Act. The district appealed to the circuit court, where Circuit Judge Lloyd Carter upheld the LIRC ruling.
Oyvind Wistrom, an attorney for the district, told Conley Media in June the Cotas were offered positions equivalent to those they held when they were fired, but didn’t know whether the men took them. He added then the Cotas “have been made whole.”
The district has filed an appeal in that matter with the state Court of Appeals, where its appellate brief is due Sept. 12. A status conference in the circuit case is set for Sept. 9.