OCONOMOWOC – The city’s Plan Commission is set to determine whether more than 100 acres should be rezoned for residential development at its May 4 meeting.
According to city documents, 102.49 acres south of Highway K and west of Prairie Creek Ridge will be considered for rezoning from urban reserve to suburban residential. City documents indicate the land is vacant, and the rezone would align with Oconomowoc’s comprehensive land use plan.
Urban reserve, which the location is currently zoned as, is a holding classification for future development. If the zoning is altered to suburban residential, single-family homes would be permitted for construction.
The city documents say the location is prime for residential growth, and city staff is recommending that the change occurs.
The commission is also slated to consider a new cellular tower on Cannongate Road at the former Olympia Ski Hill. If approved by the commission, poles for the new 12-foot US Cellular tower would replace two existing wooden poles with steel ones at the site.
A conditional use permit would need to be granted.