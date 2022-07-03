OCONOMOWOC — Fire crews were called to a multi-family residential structure fire in Oconomowoc near the corner of West 2nd Street and South Concord Road Saturday afternoon.
According to the Western Lakes Fire District, the source of the fire was a second story apartment. As fire crews arrived, the building was in the process of being evacuated.
The WLFD said a resident located in the apartment where the fire was located succumbed to their injuries.
In addition to a full response from the WLFD, mutual aid arrived from the Hartland and Merton fire departments in order to extinguish the flames.
The incident is currently under investigation. We will continue to update this story as we learn more.