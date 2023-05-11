Burglary: Officers were dispatched to a residence on North Council Hills Drive around 10:45 p.m. April 25 for a report of a burglary. A man said he returned home with his partner and found his garage door window smashed. Officers checked the residence with the couple and determined that a small fireproof safe containing $8,000 was missing, as well as a diamond wedding ring worth $8,000. The incident is still under investigation.
Trespassing: Officers responded to a grocery store on North Port Washington Road around 6:50 p.m. April 28 for a report of trespassing involving a 50-year-old subject who had stolen from the store before. The store manager was contacted and advised that the subject was believed to have committing prior thefts and was instructed to have his security personnel contact the police. The subject denied being involved in the thefts. At the request of the store manager, the subject was banned from all store locations and told that if she returned to the store in the future, she would be cited for trespassing.