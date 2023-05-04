Cedarburg Police Department
Criminal damage to property: Crew members of the city’s Department of Public Works called police at 2 p.m. April 22 to report that someone used whipped cream to draw phallic images on park equipment at Willowbrooke Park.
Retail theft: Charges are being referred to the Ozaukee County’s District Attorney’s Office for a 39year-old Cedarburg man who reportedly stole vodka bottles from a grocery store on the 200 block of Washington Avenue on five different occasions. The thefts happened between April 6 and April 24, the last date he was observed stealing a bottle. The total amount stolen was close to $60.
Grafton Police Department
Retail theft: A 59-year-old Mequon man was cited for retail theft after he faked scanning one Funko Pop out of seven at a department store on Port Washington Road at approximately 12:37 p.m. April 14. The man has had previous retail theft activity at this store and other stores.
Disorderly conduct: A 43-year-old Kewaunee man was cited for disorderly conduct after two people reported seeing him urinating by some trees in the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant on Washington Street. When the officer said he would be getting video footage of the incident from the restaurant, the man said “Will you see my ( expletive)?”