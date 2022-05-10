MILWAUKEE — The third floor of Potawatomi Hotel & Casino is about to get a lot livelier.
On Monday, a $100 million renovation project was announced for Potawatomi Hotel & Casino that will transform more than 120,000 square feet of space on the third floor.
There will be new gaming, food and entertainment experiences added.
“Since opening more than 30 years ago, Potawatomi Hotel & Casino has made it a priority to evolve and meet the needs of our guests,” said property CEO and General Manager Dominic Ortiz in a statement. “Not only will this elevate the brand, it will further our long-standing status as the premier entertainment destination in the region as the market becomes significantly more competitive. This is just the beginning. Additional exciting changes and new amenities are in store. The best is truly yet to come.”
There will be more than 1,800 slot machine stations, including a new bar with 28 bar-top “slot seats” (a first for Potawatomi) and 4K televisions. Guests will also find cashier stations and a brand new Fire Keeper’s Club booth.
Two new food and beverage options are also coming to Potawatomi Hotel & Casino.
Rock & Brews, the restaurant concept from musicians Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons of the group KISS, will open its newest location at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino located just off the skywalk as guests enter the property. Rock & Brews “provides a superior dining experience with a Rock ‘n’ Roll twist,” according to the news release. The restaurant will include a stage for live music. A groundbreaking for the new restaurant will take place at 3 p.m. Wednesday with Stanley and Simmons scheduled to appear.
Starbucks Coffee will make its debut at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino, across from Rock & Brews off the skywalk entrance, according to the announcement. It will be a full-service Starbucks location with both beverage and food options.
The property will also open three new “quick service” food and beverage stations where guests can grab a bite or have food delivered to their gaming stations, according to the announcement.
“Milwaukee and southeast Wisconsin has been home to the Potawatomi for hundreds of years, and this project is another example of how we are continuing to invest in and better the communities that we call home,” said Forest County Potawatomi Chairman Ned Daniels, Jr. “We are excited to bring these new experiences to our guests and to continue our role as the top entertainment destination in Wisconsin.”
Construction on the renovation project is scheduled for completion by the spring of 2023.