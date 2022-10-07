WAUKESHA — Republican incumbent Janel Brandtjen is running for re-election to the Wisconsin State Assembly to represent District 22. Democrat Matthew Brown is running against Brandtjen. The district includes Menomonee Falls, Lisbon, Richfield, Hubertus, Colgate, Erin, Milwaukee, Butler and Lannon.
Ahead of the November election The Freeman asked candidates these questions:
Freeman: What achievement are you most proud of?
Brandtjen: My family.
Brown: To borrow some thoughts that express my view of success I quote from Ralph Waldo Emerson: “to win the respect of intelligent people ... and to leave the world a bit better...This is to have succeeded.” I humbly submit that I am a good neighbor, a concerned citizen, and care deeply for my fellow man. When a neighbor’s tree limb fell and crossed the road, I was there with my chain saw. When a neighbor was without power, I was there with my generator. When our parents were nearing their end of life, my wife and I provided care and when my brother was dying from ALS, he spent his last days in our home. We have provided haven for neighbor children and most importantly, I have been nominated and received support and endorsements of many people from all walks of life in Assembly District 22. I am Reasonable, not Radical.
Freeman: What will you do to enhance the business climate in Wisconsin?
Brandtjen: Keep taxes low, create a pipeline of educated students ready to work.
Brown: I would have a three-tiered approach. First, I would stress helping small and local businesses that are often left behind. I will support grants, low-interest loans and tax incentives. Secondly, I will target my efforts to assure that the quality of life in Wisconsin attracts and enhances the business climate. Since Wisconsin has good schools and educational programs that help to prepare future workers and when we have outstanding libraries, parks, safe communities, and good infrastructure including roads, bridges, internet and clean energy, Wisconsin will remain a desirable place to live and attract business. Finally, I will advocate for opportunities for people to earn a decent living wage so they can contribute to the economy and support business.
Freeman: How should history be taught in our schools?
Brandtjen: History has many lessons to provide critical thinking about people’s lives under different circumstances, using books, online and museums.
Brown: I would like to commend Wisconsin public schools for ranking eighth overall in the United States and ranking fifth for quality, tying with Minnesota for the highest median SAT score. This is a tribute to our dedicated teachers. We teach history to have a common knowledge of where we all come from and grasp the events and consequences that influence our present. Parents are key stakeholders of a school district and as a society we should strive to listen to parents, teachers, and administrators and work in collaboration. History must be taught with honesty and without bias. Students must be given age-appropriate material that is all inclusive and allows for students to develop proper critical thinking skills. Otherwise as Santayana warned, “those who do not learn from history are doomed to repeat it.” We should not fear our history. It is part of who we are today, and we are a great country.
Freeman: What will you do to ensure citizens have confidence in our election process?
Brandtjen: I have worked tirelessly to educate and inform citizens on concerns and needed changes to our current election process. We have more to do.
Brown: The election process is the very foundation of our democracy and must be preserved. As a poll worker, I feel the voters need to be educated in the process. I understand the numerous checks and balances built into the system. People unfortunately have been fed disinformation that has eroded confidence. My opponent, Representative Brandtjen, has made it a large part of her past two years in office to perpetuate the lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. Even members of her own party disagree with how adversarial this topic has become and feel the efforts to dismantle the Wisconsin Election Committee are unwarranted. I would encourage anyone who doubts the process to consider volunteering as a poll worker.
Freeman: What will you do to address rising crime? Specifically, what will you do to make sure something like the Waukesha Christmas Parade massacre never happens again?
Brandtjen: Adding more officers, funding for recruitment and training of officers. Funding to speed up courts, funding for DAs. Ensuring no cash bail, is not part of legislation in 2023. Discuss more prisons, new prisons.
Brown: The most important issue is to always protect the public. There is no doubt that when crime strikes it is horrific and painful for everyone. My heart grieves for the families affected by this tragedy. When I was growing up, school shootings were unheard of, and we did not need to fear going to school or a traditional event such as a Christmas or Fourth of July parade. Crime is a complex issue. I support deescalation training for law enforcement, reasonable gun legislation and proper resources dedicated to mental health, addressing substance abuse, and decreasing poverty. Rather than stoke fear in people we need to address the causes of crime and ensure we have proper resources. I will invite law enforcement, district attorneys, prosecutors, state corrections, social workers, mental health professionals and other experts in the field to share their knowledge. Only then can we formulate a safe road forward.
