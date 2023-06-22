WAUKESHA — Dr. William A. Buchholtz, founder of Family Dental Practice in Watertown, and his 8-year-old grandson Colin Strebe, of Waukesha, shared many interests and hobbies. They were spending the day together on June 14 when tragedy struck.
Buchholtz, 73, and Strebe died after a small plane they were in crashed shortly after takeoff in Watertown.
The plane had taken off from Watertown Municipal Airport, about four miles from the crash site. It crashed around 9 a.m. at Brandt Quirk Park in Watertown, a city in Dodge and Jefferson counties.
Buchholtz was a graduate of Watertown High School and went on to study at Marquette University School of Dentistry where he earned his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree in 1975, according to his obituary.
His obituary said he was wise and took pride in his actions in all areas of his life.
“He was the proud founder of Family Dental Practice in Watertown, which he owned and operated for more than 40 years. Through Family Dental Practice, he positively impacted the lives of thousands of patients and employees. He shared his love for dentistry with his son Will who followed in his footsteps and continues Family Dental Practice today. Bill was known by his children for giving great advice, both professional and practical, and they turned to him often for counsel,” his obituary said.
He and wife Sue loved motorcycles, traveling in their RV and the outdoors. He especially loved his time with his family and friends.
A visitation for Buchholtz will be held on Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Hafemeister Funeral Home in Watertown. A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. with Ken Stanczyk officiating. A private burial will be held at St. Bernard’s Catholic Cemetery on Wednesday.
Colin Strebe, 8, of Waukesha is being remembered as an exceptional student who brought joy to those around him. He was a student at Summit View Elementary School in Waukesha.
“This is a difficult time for our school community, and we extend our deepest sympathies to Colin’s family and friends. Colin was a valued member of our school community and will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Colin was an exceptional student who brought so much joy, enthusiasm, and kindness to our school and will be fondly remembered,” Garrett Sheskey, Summit View principal, said in an email to parents.
Strebe and his family attended Fox River Christian Church in Waukesha. At Fox River, Colin took part in youth ministry classes and events, as well as Upward Sports leagues for basketball and soccer.
“He also loved helping and serving around church with his family. Colin loved people and his community of family and friends was of high importance to him,” his obituary said.
Pastor Mark Roberts, of Fox River Christian Church, said the family asked the church if they would work with them to set up a fund.
The “Upward Sports and Youth Ministry Memorial” was set up to honor Colin’s memory. Roberts said it is a way for people to pay their respects and “memorialize Colin and what he loved to do and be a part of at Fox River.”
“We have this program called Upward Sports here so Colin loved basketball and soccer. He played those year after year as the seasons came. He participated in our kids’ classes every Sunday during church service time,“ Roberts said.
Colin loved to serve the church, and his family would be involved in the different events at the church.
“It was a time for them to go together and serve. He just loved to be a part of that as well,” Roberts said.
Strebe loved working in his dad’s workshop, snowboarding, fishing and anything outdoors. According to his obituary, he loved spending time with his family which included cousins.
A celebration of life will be held on Monday, July 10 at Fox River Christian Church in Waukesha, with visitation starting at 3 p.m. and a memorial service at 5 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to a fund that has been established in memory of Colin benefiting youth sports and Christian ministry. Checks can be made payable to Fox River Christian Church with “Upward Sports and Youth Ministry Memorial” in the memo line and can be delivered to the family, Hafemeister Funeral Home, or to Fox River Christian Church S46W24130 Lawnsdale Rd, Waukesha WI 53189.
Alternatively, you can use the following link to contribute electronically: https://pushpay.com/g/waukesha.
A Giveinkind.com post was also created to support the family through the provision of meals, gift cards and greeting cards.