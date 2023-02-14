MILWAUKEE — Revitalize Milwaukee (RM), in partnership with Muskego Way Partners, is bringing Milwaukee’s largest weekend of home transformations to the Muskego Way neighborhood on Milwaukee’s south side.
This collaboration will provide powerful and proactive planning to improve the quality of life for residents and stabilize the neighborhood, a press release says.
This year, RM will provide extensive home repairs and critical updates to over 30 homes in under 48 hours. This year Block Build MKE will occur on Friday, Aug. 18 and Saturday, Aug. 19; Block Build MKE is an extension of Revitalize Milwaukee’s year-round services and shows how a concentrated effort can leave a lasting impact, according to the release.
“RM is known to execute and conduct the largest neighborhood transformation annually in Southeast Wisconsin,” the release says. “For decades, RM has assisted homeowners who are simply not safe in their homes. Failing plumbing systems and water heaters leave families without water, electrical problems cause life-threatening issues, deteriorating porches collapse, and lack of grab bars and handrails leads to fatal falls for older adults. We are the only hope for many low-income homeowners who would otherwise be forced to choose between life-saving medication and life-saving repairs.”
Renovations include rebuilding porches, bathroom conversions and updating kitchens.
“We are thrilled to bring much-needed resources and support to the Muskego Way neighborhood, and through this program build upon the residents’ hope, stability, and independence,” said Lynnea Katz-Petted, Revitalize Milwaukee CEO.
Vendors for food beverages, materials, storage, dumpsters, toilets and more are needed, the release says.