MILWAUKEE — Roundy’s Supermarkets, Inc., announced Thursday they will hold a hiring event for Pick ‘n Save and Metro Market stores across the state.
The company will host an enterprise-wide hiring event at all 106 Wisconsin stores on Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Applicants can apply online and walk-ins are welcome.
According to the Thursday news release, James Hyland, Roundy’s vice president of communications & public affairs, said: “Roundy’s Fresh for Everyone commitment continues to resonate with our customers. We are looking for associates to join our team and provide a Full, Fresh and Friendly shopping experience to our customers. Our recent e-Commerce hiring event was a great success. We added several new associates to our Pick ‘n Save and Metro Market team and we look to capitalize on this momentum with this weekend’s statewide hiring event.”
The company is looking for friendly associates who are passionate about people and food, and who want to make a difference for customers, communities and each other, according to the news release.
“They are looking to hire management, full-time and part-time positions to help ensure the company meets/exceeds customer expectations for ease of shopping, variety, freshness, and cleanliness,” the news release said.
Interested applicants can find open positions, applications, registration, and additional details online at www.thekrogerco.com/careers.