MILWAUKEE — Saz's Hospitality Group is expanding their venue South Second in Walker's Point.
Expansion plans include a new outdoor patio with an outdoor bar and balcony overlooking the space.
There will also be an additional reserved parking lot for event guests.
“We’re very excited to start this project,” partner Casey Sazama-Schneck shares. “We have seen so much potential in this space and are ready to transform it with these additions. It’s going to really elevate the event experience for our future clients and guests.”
The recently released renderings paint a new picture of the venue that opened in 2016 with new life. One highlight is the outdoor patio can be used year-round with the ability for tenting and heaters, an attractive attribute for Wisconsin winter events.
After the renovations are complete, the Walker’s Point venue will have an outdoor seated capacity of 225, and collectively for an indoor/outdoor event, the capacity increases to 300 for a cocktail reception.
Groundbreaking for the project will begin late summer of 2023 with plans to be completed by 2024. The rental rates remain current, however Saz’s team is encouraging people to book now while current rental rates remain in effect.
South Second is planning open tours on the following dates: June 28, July 19 and August 2, from
5-7 p.m., no appointment necessary.
For more information about touring the space sooner, or to book, email southsecond@sazs.com or visit southsecondmke.com.