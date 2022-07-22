Sprecher Brewery is hosting its 5th annual Root Beer Bash on Saturday, Aug. 6 starting at 11 a.m. in The Yard at Bayshore, 5800 N. Bayshore Dr.
Entry into the event is free and includes root beer floats, live music and family-friendly activities.
There will also be food trucks with a variety of food available for purchase, as well as access to the restaurants in the Bayshore shopping center.
The brewery also hopes to make history by setting a world record for the number of root beer floats made. The free root beer floats will include Sprecher root beer and Culver's custard.
Sprecher asks that anyone thinking of attending should register so the vendors can have an idea of how many people to expect.