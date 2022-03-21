Southeastern Wisconsin residents will participate in a number of local elections on Tuesday, April 5. Those elections include races at the county, city and school board levels.

We'll highlight many of these races in print leading up to election day. You can see many of those election previews below.

To see every race that will be on your ballot, visit myvote.wi.gov and click on the "What's On My Ballot?" button.

Ozaukee County

MTSD_Forum_Comp_600px Candidates for the Mequon-Thiensville School Board general election on April 5, 2022 are (l to r): Paul Buzzell, Jill Chromy, Scarlett Johnson…

Mequon-Thiensville School Board: Candidates tackle range of issues during forum

Teacher retention, academic recovery, mask mandates and equity were among the topics addressed during a recent candidate forum for the four people running for the Mequon-Thiensville School Board.

Washington County

Barrie, Don Pridemore join incumbents Westfall, Tina Pridemore on April ballot - 1 Candidates for the Hartford Union High School Board general election on April 5, 2022 are (l to r): Heather Barrie, Don Pridemore, Tina Pridem…

Hartford Union High School Board: Westfall, Pridemores, Barrie face off for two seats

Four candidates, two incumbents and two challengers, will be up for two seats on the Hartford Union High School Board in the April 5 election.

Newcomers Johannes, Schrunk proceeding to April election - 1 Candidates for the School Board of the Hartford Joint No. 1 School District general election on April 5, 2022 are (l to r): Tristan J. Johanne…

Hartford Joint 1 School District: Schrunk, Johannes face off for seat on school board

Two candidates are running for the Hartford Joint 1 School District School Board in the spring election on April 5. The candidates, Louise Schrunk and Tristan Johannes, are both newcomers, and they defeated the incumbent, Andy Hughes, in the primary race in February.

Three incumbents, one newcomer facing off April 5 - 1 Candidates for the Slinger School Board election on April 5, 2022 are (l to r): Bill Brewer, Gary Feltz, Joe Havey and Roman Weninger

Slinger School Board: Three incumbents, one newcomer facing off April 5

Four candidates, three incumbents and one newcomer, will face off for three positions on the Slinger School Board in the April 5 spring general election. The three incumbents are Roman Weninger, Joe Havey and Gary Feltz. The newcomer in the race is Bill Brewer.

Waukesha County

Waukesha mayoral candidates outline goals, priorities - 1 Current Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly (left) and challenger Lisa Salb (right) face off in Waukesha's mayoral race on Tuesday, April 5.

Mayor of Waukesha: Waukesha mayoral candidates outline goals, priorities

Mayor Shawn Reilly, the incumbent, is competing for reelection against newcomer Lisa Salb. Reilly was first elected as mayor when he ran against then-Mayor Jeff Scrima in 2014. If he wins re-election in April, Reilly said he expects the four-year term to be his last.

Kowieski, Magnus face off for Oconomowoc mayor - 1 Alderman Lou Kowieski (left) and Mayor Bob Magnus (right) face off in Oconomowoc's mayoral race on Tuesday, April 5.

Mayor of Oconomowoc: Kowieski, Magnus face off for Oconomowoc mayor

Mayor Bob Magnus and Alderman Lou Kowieski are facing off for the city's mayoral seat for the second time. Kowieski’s and Magnus’ initial contest took place in spring of 2020.