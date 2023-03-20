Election 2023 button

Southeastern Wisconsin residents will have a chance to vote in several races in the statewide spring general election on Tuesday, April 4.

The statewide component is the race for Wisconsin Supreme Court to replace the retiring Justice Patience Roggensack. In that race, former Justice Dan Kelly will face Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Janet Protasiewicz.

There is a special election this year to fill the seat that has been vacated by former state Senator Alberta Darling, who retired on Dec. 1.

There is a full slate of local municipal, school board races and referendums as well.

We'll highlight some of the contested local races in print and online leading up to the election. You can see those election previews below.

To find exactly what will be on your ballot, where your polling location is, how to contact your municipal clerk and more, visit myvote.wi.gov.

Previews

Statewide

  • Wisconsin Supreme Court: Dan Kelly and Janet Protasiewicz

Multiple area counties

Washington County

Waukesha County