Southeastern Wisconsin residents will have a chance to vote in several races in the statewide spring general election on Tuesday, April 4.
The statewide component is the race for Wisconsin Supreme Court to replace the retiring Justice Patience Roggensack. In that race, former Justice Dan Kelly will face Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Janet Protasiewicz.
There is a special election this year to fill the seat that has been vacated by former state Senator Alberta Darling, who retired on Dec. 1.
There is a full slate of local municipal, school board races and referendums as well.
We'll highlight some of the contested local races in print and online leading up to the election. You can see those election previews below.
To find exactly what will be on your ballot, where your polling location is, how to contact your municipal clerk and more, visit myvote.wi.gov.
Previews
Statewide
- Wisconsin Supreme Court: Dan Kelly and Janet Protasiewicz
Multiple area counties
Washington County
- Washington County Circuit Court Judge, Branch 1: Ryan Hetzel (i) and Russ Jones
- West Bend Common Council, District 2: Mark Allen (i) and Sonja Hanrahan
- West Bend mayor: Dennis Knelling and Joel Ongert
- West Bend School Board (three seats): June Kruger, Kelly Lang, Laurie Schloemer Aleven, Bill Schulz, Nick Stewart and Dr. Chad Tamez
Waukesha County
- Hartland village president: Donna Dorau and Jeffrey Pfannerstill (i)
- Waukesha Common Council, District 2: Eric Payne and Bob Salb
- Oconomowoc Common Council, District 4: Kevin Ellis (i) and Laurie Muffler
- Town of Delafield Supervisor (two seats): Mike Cummings, Terri Mahoney-Ogden and Joe Woelfle (i)
- Oconomowoc Area School District referendum
- Town of Delafield fire service referendum
- Waukesha School Board (two seats): Bette Koenig, Corey Montiho (i), Diane Voit and David Wadd
- Arrowhead School Board, at-large seat: Chris Farris (i) and Garet Galster
- Elmbrook School Board, Area III: Gregg Eberhardt and Preetha Kurudiyara
- Menomonee Falls School Board (two seats): Melinda McShane (i), Sarah Renn, Alexandra Weiland Shortridge and Joel Woppert
- Hartland/Lakeside Joint No. 3 Seat: Chris Adsit and Amy Harker-Murray
- Arrowhead School Board-Merton Seat: Amy Hemmer (i) and David Landis
- Kettle Moraine School Board (two seats): J.J. Andrews, Tracy Brymer, Jay Crouse and Amy Richards
- Muskego-Norway School Board (two seats): Robert Bohmann (i), Kyle Stuart and Jason Szemborski
- Stone Bank School Board (two seats): Lisa Bucheger, Ken Smith and Jim Tessmer