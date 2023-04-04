Residents across southeastern Wisconsin voted in a number of races on Tuesday, April 4.
One statewide component is the race for Wisconsin Supreme Court to replace the retiring Justice Patience Roggensack. In that race, former Justice Dan Kelly will face Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Janet Protasiewicz. There are also several statewide referendums on the ballot.
There is a special election to fill the seat that has been vacated by former state Senator Alberta Darling, who retired on Dec. 1.
There is a full slate of local municipal, school board races and referendums as well.
Previews
Statewide
- Protasiewicz wins Wisconsin Supreme Court seat ahead of abortion ruling
- Statewide referendums on cash bail and welfare benefits
Multiple area counties
Ozaukee County
- Tolocko wins District 2 seat on Mequon Common Council
- Bach takes District 5 seat on Mequon Common Council from Gierl
- Fitzpatrick to represent District 2 on Cedarburg Common Council
- Daily and Abraham win seats on Thiensville Village Board
- Mequon-Thiensville School Board (two seats): Sergey Babakhanov, Kate Barikmo, Wendy Francour and Megan K. Heinzelman
- Erickson and Kincaide earn seats on Cedarburg School Board
- Walls, Nauta retain their seats on Grafton School Board; Mallon wins third seat
Washington County
- Washington County sales tax referendum
- Washington County Circuit Court Judge, Branch 1: Ryan Hetzel (i) and Russ Jones
- West Bend Common Council, District 2: Mark Allen (i) and Sonja Hanrahan
- West Bend mayor: Dennis Knelling and Joel Ongert
- Hartford Common Council, District 2: Brian Boehlen and Dennis Regan
- Hartford Common Council, District 3: Kathee Isleb and Tina M. Savage
- Richfield Village Board (two seats): Nolan Jackett, Pamela Schmitt and Tom Wolff (i)
- Kewaskum Village Board (three seats): James Hovland, Marnie Parse, Nathan Wendelborn and Jim Wright
- Erin Town Board (two seats): Bradley Bautz, Bob Bruha and Dean Schober
- Trenton Town Board (two seats): Ed Doerr, Scott L. Guerndt, Josh Thull and Barbara J. Davies
- Trenton Town Chair: Joan Baumgartner and Michael Lipscomb
- Polk Town Board (two seats): Walley Beahr, Robert Roecker (i) and Jenny Zignego
- Germantown Village Board, District 2: Rick Miller and Daniel Wing
- West Bend School Board (three seats): June Kruger, Kelly Lang, Laurie Schloemer Aleven, Bill Schulz, Nick Stewart and Dr. Chad Tamez
- HUHS School Board: Tracy Hennes (i) and Nolan Jackett
- Hartford Joint #1 School Board (two seats): Terrence Perfect, Don Pridemore (i) and Erin Wilk (i)
- Slinger School Board (two seats): Christy Burg (formerly Olson), Heidi Gundrum-Lofy, Brenda Lighthizer and Jody Melius Strupp (i)
- Kewaskum School Board (three seats): Dennis Aupperle (i), Stephanie Bird (i), Rhett Alexander Engelking and Sue Ann Miller (i)
- Germantown School Board, Seat 3: Kimberly Higginbotham and Joshua Johnson
- Germantown School Board, Seat 5: Eric Brown and Michael Pickett
Waukesha County
- Hartland village president: Donna Dorau and Jeffrey Pfannerstill (i)
- Waukesha Common Council, District 2: Eric Payne and Bob Salb
- Waukesha Common Council, District 3: Charlie Bekter (write-in) and Cassie Rodriguez
- Oconomowoc Common Council, District 4: Kevin Ellis (i) and Laurie Muffler
- Delafield Common Council: Jacquelyn Valde and Paul D. Murphy
- New Berlin Common Council: Chuck Garrigues and Scott La Fever
- Muskego Common Council: Eileen Madden and Laurie Schweitzer Kysely
- Pewaukee Village Board (three seats): Heather Gergen, Chris Krasovich (i), Kristen Kreuser, Bob Rohde (i), Dan Sitzberger
- Elm Grove Village President: Mary Inden and James Koleski
- Elm Grove Village Board (three seats): Tom Castile, Robert Prange, Kristina Sayas (i) and Thomas Shepherd
- Town of Delafield Supervisor (two seats): Mike Cummings, Terri Mahoney-Ogden and Joe Woelfle (i)
- Oconomowoc Lake Village Board: Paul Fischer (i), Kristine McNeilly, Derek Taylor (i) and Dave Zimmerman (i)
- Mukwonago Village Board (two seats): John Meiners (i), James Pauer and Dale Porter
- Lannon Village Board (three seats): Tina Moore, Kelly D. Jensen, Lisa Kaniasty, Steve Reek, Patrick Yates and Colleen Lake
- Oconomowoc Town Board Supervisor #4: V.J. Scully and Alexander Kay
- Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge, Branch 7: Fred Strampe and Cody Horlacher
- Oconomowoc Area School District referendum
- North Lake School District referendum
- Delafield fire service referendum
- Town of Delafield medical services referendum
- Waukesha School Board (three seats): Bette Koenig, Corey Montiho (i), Diane Voit and David Wadd
- Arrowhead School Board, at-large seat: Chris Farris (i) and Garet Galster
- Elmbrook School Board, at-large seat: David Irwin and Sam Hughes
- Pewaukee School Board (three seats): Larry Dux (i), Mary Larson, Ashley Ross (i) and Zack Zupke
- Hamilton School Board, Lannon Seat: Jay Jones and Katie Strewblow
- Mukwonago Area School District, at-large seat: Paul Eckert and Jake Heiligenthal
- Mukwonago Area School District, Central Region: Crosby Bugenhagen and Steve Wattles
- Mukwonago Area School District, East Region: Joel Frerichs and Gayle LeSage
- Elmbrook School Board, Area III: Gregg Eberhardt and Preetha Kurudiyara
- Menomonee Falls School Board (two seats): Melinda McShane (i), Sarah Renn, Alexandra Weiland Shortridge and Joel Woppert
- Hartland/Lakeside Joint No. 3 Seat: Chris Adsit and Amy Harker-Murray
- Arrowhead School Board, Merton Seat: Amy Hemmer (i) and David Landis
- Kettle Moraine School Board (two seats): J.J. Andrews, Tracy Brymer, Jay Crouse and Amy Richards
- Merton Community School District (two seats): Nicole Cotton, Justen Kent, Rebekka Imes and Brody Glenn Coates
- Muskego-Norway School Board (two seats): Robert Bohmann (i), Kyle Stuart and Jason Szemborski
- Stone Bank School Board (two seats): Lisa Bucheger, Ken Smith and Jim Tessmer
- Swallow School District Board: Mike Hoida and Dean Katz