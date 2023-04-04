Spring 2023 statewide general election preview - 01

Poll workers for District 5, wards 13, 14, 15 in Brookfield help residents with registration and ballots on Tuesday.

 Robert J. Lewis/Special to The Freeman

Residents across southeastern Wisconsin voted in a number of races on Tuesday, April 4.

One statewide component is the race for Wisconsin Supreme Court to replace the retiring Justice Patience Roggensack. In that race, former Justice Dan Kelly will face Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Janet Protasiewicz. There are also several statewide referendums on the ballot.

There is a special election to fill the seat that has been vacated by former state Senator Alberta Darling, who retired on Dec. 1.

Stay up-to-date on all the latest southeastern Wisconsin news with a print subscription: Click here

There is a full slate of local municipal, school board races and referendums as well.

For all of our election coverage, be sure to subscribe today: gmtoday.com/subscribe

Previews

Statewide

Multiple area counties

Ozaukee County

Washington County

Waukesha County