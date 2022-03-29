MILWAUKEE — The news couldn’t have come at a better time than this dreary spring day — Summerfest has announced its 2022 headliners.
They include: Justin Bieber, Halsey, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Wayne/Wiz Khalifa/Wu-Tang Clan, Backstreet Boys, Willow, Jason Aldean, The Black Crowes, Rod Stewart, Charli XCX, Thomas Rhett, Steve Miller Band, Anthony Hamilton, The Pretty Reckless, Violent Femmes, and more.
“It feels great to announce our highly anticipated lineup and have the festival back in its regular summer timeframe for 2022,” said Don Smiley, president and CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. “From Justin Bieber, Halsey, Backstreet Boys, and a special Summerfest co-headlining show with Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa, and Wu-Tang Clan, to John Fogerty, Steve Aoki, Halestorm, and others, it would be difficult to find a more diverse lineup anywhere. Make plans to join us for Summerfest this June, one of the most affordable music festivals in the world, and home to over 1,000 artists performing live over the nine-day run.”
Summerfest this year will take place over three weekends: June 23-25, June 30-July 2, and July 7-9.
For more information, go to www.summerfest.com.