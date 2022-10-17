MILWAUKEE — Summerfest announced today that Zac Brown Band will headline the American Family Insurance Amphitheater during Summerfest on Friday, June 23, 2023.
This is the first concert announcement for Summerfest which is celebrating it’s 55th anniversary in 2023.
The 2023 edition of Summerfest will take place over three weekends (Thursdays-Saturdays), June 22-24, June 29-July 1, and July 6-8.
Tickets for the Zac Brown Band show go on sale on Friday, Oct. 28 at 10 a.m. Because this is an amphitheater show, a ticket to the show includes and admission ticket into the Summerfest grounds.
The band is currently on their international “Out in the Middle” tour, which started in August. The tour includes stops at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, Fenway Park and Truist Park.
Their latest album The Comeback (Deluxe) features collaborations with a talented group of Zac’s musical friends and heroes.