WAUKESHA — A person who is believed to have set a woman on fire in Waukesha on Wednesday morning while she was walking her dogs has been taken into custody. The lockout for the Waukesha School District has also been lifted.
The Waukesha School District sent out the following notice on Wednesday afternoon: “The Districtwide Lockout from this morning has been lifted. The Waukesha Police Department has the suspect in custody. We thank our students, staff and administration for their attention to this and for following district procedures. We are grateful to the Waukesha Police Department and the Waukesha County Sheriff's Office for the quick notification, ongoing updates and their work to keep our community safe.”
A man was taken into custody at Goerkes Corners park and ride around 12:45 p.m. today.
Woman burned while walking dogs in Waukesha, neighbors describe scene
WAUKESHA - The Waukesha Police Department reported that a woman was set on fire in the 400 block of Lake Street around 8:47 a.m. Wednesday.
Neighbors said she was walking her dogs when the incident occurred.
Upon arrival, the Waukesha Fire Department immediately provided advanced care and quickly transported the victim to an area burn center.
On scene investigators were able to speak with witnesses that described this unprovoked attack and provided limited description of a white male suspect, according to police.
A short time later the WPD was notified of a suspicious fire in the Village of Waukesha. The Waukesha Police Department is working the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department to see if there is connection between the fire scenes.
Neighbors of the burned woman described the scene.
Erin Duffy said somebody either spilled or threw something on the victim and said “she was burned pretty badly."
“She was walking her two dogs like she does every day and every morning and all the sudden I was in the kitchen and I heard screaming for help ... I came outside and I realized there was somebody that needed help and there was another lady that was already over there by her so I came out here and I was trying to help find her dogs because one of them was still loose. Thankfully we found them.”
Duffy said the woman was shaking in pain.
Jonathan Weiss said the events have been very surreal. Weiss said it was a routine for the victim to walk her dogs.
“It kind of makes you think, you don’t know if someone’s watching you and tracking the route you normally take.”
Weiss said the cops arrived to the scene in minutes.
Waukesha police said this is still an active scene.
“As soon as we are confident in a suspect and anything else that has been vetted and verified as to not jump to a conclusion we will ask the public for assistance,” a press release states.