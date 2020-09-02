COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. — Authorities have arrested two suspects accused of shooting at Dane County sheriff's deputies during a pursuit.
A deputy made a traffic stop in the Town of Pleasant Springs about 11:30 p.m. Monday, but the car drove off and a chase began, according to sheriff's officials. The suspects fired multiple rounds at pursuing deputies, authorities said.
The suspects drove into Cottage Grove where police used stop sticks to disable the vehicle. The man and woman in the car fled into some nearby woods.
Multiple law enforcement agencies searched the area, using all-terrain vehicles and specially-trained dogs.
The Dane County Sheriff's Office said the suspects — a 38-year-old Madison man and a 30-year-old Mauston woman — were arrested Tuesday morning in Cottage Grove and were being held pending charges.
The sheriff's office said investigators recovered several shell casings from the highway, and also recovered an airsoft gun, which closely resembles an automatic weapon but fires plastic pellets, from the suspects’ vehicle.