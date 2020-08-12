Take the bait on jumping the shark

WAUKESHA - There’s a joke about watching movies in reverse that says “The Godfather” is a movie about a family that loses all their money and power until they have to move back to Italy. And “Jaws” is a film about a shark that keeps throwing up people until they have to open the beach.
And now, with that kind of retrospection, and with the vantage point of 43 years, we can examine the idiom about “jumping the shark” - the point at which a successful concept has reached its zenith and begins a permanent state of decline, or at least not being what it once was. The phrase is a reference to the “Happy Days” episode in which Arthur Fonzarelli, aka “The Fonz,” takes a challenge to jump on water skis over a shark.
Interested persons can relive that moment, when MeTV airs the "jumping the shark” episode - on Channel 41 over the air, on DirecTV and DISH, or Channel 19 on Spectrum - at 5:30 p.m. tonight.
But is “jumping the shark” in the modern parlance an adequate description of “Happy Days” from that point forward? Before we get there, let’s back up a bit, as this reporter was today years old when he learned that “Happy Days” actually is a spin-off, born of a 1972 segment on “Love, American Style” that featured Ron Howard (Richie Cunningham), Marion Ross (Marion Cunningham) and Anson Williams (Potsie) in their future familiar roles, with different actors playing Mr. C. and Joanie, but still written by “Happy Days” creator Garry Marshall, according to imdb.com.
In 1974, “Happy Days” as we knew it was launched, with the everyman Cunningham family living in Milwaukee during the 1950s, and characters including The Fonz (Henry Winkler) added.
By 1976, it spun off into “Laverne & Shirley.” That was followed by other spin-offs, including “Mork & Mindy,” “Joanie Loves Chachi,” the lesser-remembered “Blansky’s Beauties” and “Out of the Blue” and even animated shows like the animated “The Fonz and the Happy Days Gang” complete with the dog Mr. Cool, and “Mork & Mindy/Laverne&Shirley/Fonz Hour.” All of which came after The Fonz jumped that shark.
Will Givens, vice president of Network Marketing for MeTV, said “Happy Days” is part of a lineup of “what we consider to be the greatest television series ever made in the history of TV that includes ‘The Flintstones,’ ‘M*A*S*H,’ ‘The Carol Burnett Show,’ ‘Perry Mason’ and ‘Hogan’s Heroes.’”
But “Happy Days,” he said, takes viewers on a trip down memory lane to their childhood, a great escape in half-hour increments with memorable characters that has proven popular on the network. It airs weeknights, and on Sundays too, as part of a “Rock Around the Clock Block” from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday afternoons that features two “Happy Days” episodes around a “Laverne & Shirley” episode, the ratings for which have been very strong among 25-54-year-olds, which shows that older people are reliving memories while younger viewers are making new ones.
Givens said he remembers the “Jump the Shark” episode, which was part of a 90-minute special kicking off the fifth season of “Happy Days.” He said he grew up in southern California and it clicked with him because he, too, was a water skiier, “so I was thrilled to see Fonzie water skiing.”
That the show inspired an idiom years after the point it referenced speaks to what TV viewing was in those days - with three networks, everything was a more communal experience that people talked about the next day if not sharing it in real time. With today’s plethora of websites, cable channels and TV options, that scale of audience likely won’t be duplicated easily, he said.
Long way down from the top
As for “jumping the shark,” though, not so much. Givens pointed out the season before, the show was the highest-rated one in TV, and that season the show posted an almost identical 31.4 rating - and it continued for several more years.
“It had six more seasons after it quote jumped the shark, right? It jumped the shark early on in its fifth season and it still had six more seasons," Givens said. "I don’t think it’s a derogatory term at all. It’s a point where everybody watched that show and everybody knew what that meant. ... We’re still talking about it years later. It think that’s remarkable.”
But sit on this: Even if the show didn’t jump the shark at that moment - this critic blames Ted McGinley - it did mark a turning point of sorts, Givens said. The show started out as a great sitcom in Milwaukee, warmly depicting everyday life as people navigated work, school, going from teenage years to adulthood. But Richie went from Milwaukee to Hollywood, and Fonzie went from fixing motorcycles to jumping sharks, so yes, a corner had been turned, Givens said.
“I think it speaks to a pivot of relatability of the characters. They had to heighten them so much it sort of speaks to the everyday person’s ability to relate to that because almost none of us have had to jump a shark in our lives, literally,” Givens said. “I think that it speaks to a show that’s beloved, speaks to an experience we all shared in front of a TV set in 1977 and a moment where the show would never be the same again, that’s true.
You can find that moment in any of your favorite TV series; you’ll find a moment where the show was never completely the same again.”
He cited the additions of The Great Gazoo character in “The Flintstones” - no longer in Bedrock, now there’s a space alien - and that of cousin Oliver on “the Brady Bunch” as examples.
But, truly, “jumping the Gazoo” just doesn’t have the same ring to it.
Now that we’ve taken the bait on “jumping the shark,” one major question remains: Who goes water-skiing in a leather jacket, anyway?