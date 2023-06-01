As people prepare for summer, there are a variety of local options for sustainably disposing items.
When recycling waste, Taryn Nance recommends looking into the capacities of local facilities.
“One of the biggest misconceptions is if you see that recycling icon on the item it automatically means it can be recycled in your area. Sometimes with those materials the composition form and packaging can vary greatly,” said Nance, area communications manager for the Upper Midwest Area of Waste Management.
The company bills itself online as a “provider of comprehensive waste management, offering services such as garbage collection, recycling pickup and dumpster rental.”
When in doubt about what can be recycled, Nance said to stick with bottles, cans, paper and cardboard.
“They have to be relatively clean,” she said, noting that food or liquids on the materials can cause contamination to spread in the bin.
Another misconception held by many consumers is that recyclable materials can be disposed in plastic bags, according to Nance.
“Plastic bags can shut down an entire recycling plant. They can get stuck or caught in the equipment,” she said.
Items have the “best chance at a second life” if cleaned and deposited into an outdoor bin versus being wrapped up, according to Nance.
Another tip for recycling is to have designated containers throughout a home, according to Nance.
“A lot of times, you may have two containers in kitchens, you may have a garbage and recycling can. You may want to consider two bins in other areas of the home,” she said, suggesting bathrooms.
Nance said Waste Management is embarking on investments in the company’s recycling infrastructure, with a $38 million rebuilding project at the Germantown facility announced earlier this year. The recycling facility processes recyclables from communities and businesses throughout Wisconsin.
“The investment is expected to (in)crease our processing capacity and incorporate new technologies to enable the recovery of more recyclables at a higher quality,” she said.
The company’s midwest headquarters is in Germantown, Nance said.
Area green team
The week of June 17 is Waste and Recycling Workers Week, according the nonprofit organization by the same name.
“We join together to thank the women and men who work daily to keep our neighborhoods and streets safe and clean,” the organization’s website says.
Composting is one option for keeping items out of the landfill, according to Deb Baesemann, a member of the Waukesha County Green Team.
The group’s mission is to promote environmental sustainability in Waukesha County communities through education, collaboration, and local action, according to its website.
For those planning their summer lawns and yards, Baesemann said the organization has links to different grass mixes people can use that are good for the area ecosystem, as well as ways to extend the benefits of No Mow May in a yard throughout the warmer months.
“Mowing on a higher setting really can help,” Baesemann said.
Drop-off yard
For those things that cannot be recycled in a home bin, area municipalities often offer options.
In West Bend, the Drop-off Yard takes organic plant material, including brush and trees, according to Doug Neumann, director of Public Works.
He said the plant material is recycled into mulch.
“That goes back into residents’ landscaping. Local farmers use that for bedding animals,” Neumann said.
“Same thing with leaves here at the city. It goes to a local farmer,” he said, noting that there a couple of local farmers in the area who pick up the materials.
The drop-off yard also takes batteries and scrap metals.
The city annual event for residents to bring in electronics for recycling will be held this year from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 10 at the GFL West Bend transfer station, according to Neumann.
He said the event typically draws a fair amount of participants.
“It’s usually a line of people waiting for that,” said Neumann, who said there is no fee for city residents to drop off electronics at the event.
The Drop-off Yard has a permit fee of $25 annually, which offsets the costs for disposal, according to Neumann.
“We’d like to see less recyclable materials in our trash collection,” he said.
Volunteer effort
Area organizations can also be a resource.
The Washington County Foster Closet offers clothes and resources for area foster families.
The group has been in existence for five years, starting in one of the member’s basements before expanding and moving to the current location on E. Progress Drive about a year ago, according to Dona Picel, a volunteer and coordinator of the other volunteers.
“It is 100% run by volunteers,” she said. The workers go through the clothing donations to make sure they are clean and without rips or stains.
“If they do we move those on to St. Vinny’s or Goodwill because they have a sustainability program. Both assured us they won’t go in the landfills,” Picel said.
The organization advertises sizes needed through social media. Picel said younger children typically receive two weeks of clothing.
“All might be recycled or lightly used. Some clothes we require to be brand-new, like underclothes and socks. We also have diapers and wipes that we offer,” she said.
A loft area offers a place for teens to pick out clothing and Picel said the group hopes to put a dressing room in the area in the future.
When the organization is contacted by a foster parent or social worker, volunteers pack up items and have them ready to go, according to Picel, who commended the community for its clothing donations.
Fundraising keeps the facility running, too.
“There’s just amazing people out there,” she said.