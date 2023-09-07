DOUSMAN — A new mixed-use development that could eventually add $101 million in valuation to Dousman’s tax rolls inched close to reality after a pivotal vote Wednesday.
After holding a required public hearing, the Plan Commission adopted a resolution in support of creating a tax-incremental financing district on 230 acres of land east of Highway 67 and south of Highway 18.
No one spoke for or against the plans in motion at the hearing.
The proposed TID — the second ever in the village’s history — is linked to MLG Capital’s proposed redevelopment of 145 acres of land youth counseling organization Lad Lake currently owns.
Lad Lake reportedly plans to sell the property to MLG Capital, which, in turn, intends to develop at the site a 143-lot subdivision, apartments and a series of commercial buildings.
MLG’s project was not up for discussion at Wednesday’s Plan Commission meeting. Panelists instead focused on the TID creation and the terms attached to it.
Jon Cameron, municipal advisor with financial advisory firm Ehlers Inc., discussed with commissioners the rationale behind TID No. 2’s creation and what it meant for village decision-makers, going forward.
Speaking in generalities, Cameron said TID No. 2 could benefit Dousman’s downtown corridor with additional valuation, though the boundaries would necessitate a number of infrastructure improvements, including expansion of the village’s existing sanitary sewer service area.
Based on the proposed framework, Cameron said he projects TID No. 2 could sunset in 2045, at which time the full valuation within the boundaries would be disbursed to all of the local taxing authorities.
However, Cameron did offer some caveats on the timeline, including the full scope of the village’s infrastructure needs throughout the next two decades and the cost of a potential upgrade to the wastewater treatment plant.
“That’s a bit of an unknown right now,” Cameron said.
Commissioner Chris Suarez likened some of the pitched improvements within TID No. 2’s boundaries to Oconomowoc’s mixed-use Pabst Farms development, which was established about two decades ago and is still being built out.
When Pabst Farms was first developed via a TID in Oconomowoc, Cameron said, municipalities at that time took what he described as an “if you build it, they will come” approach to building out developments.
Since the economic recession, however, Cameron said the common approach for municipal TIDs has changed to more of an incremental “pay as you go” approach.
“That shifts the risk,” Cameron said. “The developer has a letter of credit that guarantees debt service payments.”
Dousman’s initial TID was created decades ago and has already been exhausted.
For this reason, a statutorily required Joint Review Board was convened to hash over the boundaries of TID No. 2 in advance of the Plan Commission meeting. Board members include representatives of such taxing authorities as the village, Kettle Moraine School District and Waukesha County.
The Plan Commission’s favorable recommendation advances to the Village Board, which will take it up at its Oct. 9 meeting. The Joint Review Board will meet again later in October to finalize the boundary plan.