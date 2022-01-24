Vice President Kamala Harris speaks Monday, Jan. 24, 2022 at the Wisconsin Regional Training Partnership/ BIG STEP in Milwaukee, Wis. She was joined by Michael Regan, the Environmental Protection Agency Administrator, and two top Wisconsin Democrats, U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin and U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore. Harris was promoting the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law and focus on the push to replace lead pipes in Milwaukee and across the country.