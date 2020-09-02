WAUKESHA — Waukesha County announced Tuesday a four-pronged approach for its “Stay Safe to Stay Open” COVID-19 strategy to help schools stay open in the fall. The county has focused on enhancing capabilities to control the COVID19 pandemic in the following strategic areas: contact tracing; testing; data collection and visualization; and educational partnerships.
Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow said the county has hired about 200 new contact tracers to help keep track of coronavirus case spread and mitigate it.
The county also launched a new COVID-19 dashboard to help organizations evaluate the pandemic in specific areas and categories. One of those categories is active child cases in each school district.
The county emphasized the importance of the county’s partnerships with both public and private schools on contact tracing and faster response to cases.
Ramping up testing as the school year begins is another key component of the county’s COVID-19 strategy. In September, there will be eight community test dates with the Wisconsin National Guard at the Waukesha County Expo Center, with about 600 tests per day.
Waukesha County Health Officer Ben Jones said the coronavirus pandemic put the county in a challenging position in July, but cases have decreased over August to an average of 46 per day.
“The encouraging trends we have seen put the county in a better position,” he said.
“Stay Safe to Stay Open” was originally created in partnership with Waukesha County businesses. The concepts have been expanded to guide schools as they reopen. “Stay Safe to Stay Open” educational guidelines, FAQS, and resources for schools and parents are online at www.waukeshacounty.gov/ safeopen.
More information about Waukesha County’s response to COVID-19 is available at www.waukeshacounty.gov/covid19.
"What we want people to realize is this isn’t going away,” Farrow said. “We have to be vigilant in what we do."