WAUKESHA — Residents of Waukesha received a text alert on Tuesday afternoon about a “possible attempted child abduction” in the area of Green County Road and Oak Grove Lane in the Village of Waukesha.

The possible suspect is described as unknown race, 40-50 years-old, 5-foot-9 to 6 feet tall, short beard, black shirt, black shorts, dark tennis shoes.

If seen please call 911.

Call 262-896-8131 if you have a video.

The Freeman reached out to the Waukesha Sheriff’s Department for more information but was unsuccessful. 