THURSDAY
3:35 p.m. — A man in his late-20s or 30s was walking eastbound on Carroll Street and was yelling at people and cars passing through the area. Carroll University Public Safety officers were monitoring him and believed he was either intoxicated, on drugs or both.
4:50 p.m. — A man on a minibike almost hit the caller when driving between two cars in the area of Fox River Parkway and West Sunset Drive. The man then threatened the caller and said he would knock his mirror off his car.
9:02 p.m. — Two vehicles were reportedly drag racing in the 300 block of Darlene Drive.
FRIDAY
1:25 a.m. — A person was arrested for intoxicated driving at Badger and West Sunset drives.
2:57 a.m. — A resident in the 2700 block of North University Drive said her neighbors had been fighting for over an hour. When police responded, the man told police he had been arguing with someone on the phone. He was advised to keep it down for the night.