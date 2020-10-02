WAUKESHA – Secondary students at the School District of Waukesha will soon be spending more time receiving in-person instruction.
Secondary students will return to face-to-face instruction four days per week beginning Oct. 19, the district announced Thursday. Waukesha students have been on a hybrid plan with both virtual and in-person days since the beginning of the school year, but that schedule included two in-person days and three virtual days.
The new plan will shift to only one virtual day per week: Monday. Students will have face-to-face learning Tuesday through Friday.
“We recognize that there are no easy decisions as we work to balance the perspectives of multiple stakeholder groups,” Waukesha School District Superintendent Dr. Jim Sebert said in a letter to parents. “The Waukesha School District has watched how other districts in the County are moving forward and have monitored numerous data points. In Waukesha County, the case data for our community's 10-19-year-old segment has been relatively consistent from July through September, which means our mitigation strategies are working since opening up our schools.”
The School Board debated over the summer between a five-day in-person plan or a phased in approach that would have started students with fully virtual instruction. After initially approving the five-day in-person plan and subsequently rejecting the phased in plan, the board voted 5-4 to approve the hybrid plan instead.
“The Board of Education has allowed the administrative team to look for ways to reopen the secondary schools granularly,” Sebert said. Shifting to a 4-1 hybrid plan does not require a school board vote, but a shift to full five-day in-person instruction would.
Elementary students have been on a five-day in-person instruction plan with a virtual option available since the beginning of the school year. The district has also made enrollment in the virtual eAchieve Academy an option for students of all grade levels.
Students will have 5.5 days of in-person instruction under the new plan between the Oct. 19 transition and a built-in break Oct. 28 - 30. After that break, students will resume the 4-1 hybrid schedule and receive another six days of in-person instruction.
At that point, the School Board will assess the plan at their Nov. 11 meeting. That assessment could lead to a decision to transition to full five-day in-person instruction, scale back to fewer in-person days or stay the same.
Sebert said the district is working to “beef up” it’s live-streaming capabilities so students who are unable to attend class in-person for any reason can attend class virtually.
No vote by the board is required at this time.
Sebert emphasized at a school board meeting in September the ultimate goal has always been to return to five-day in-person instruction. The move to four in-person days is a step in that direction.