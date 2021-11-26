We've compiled this list of resources, events and fundraisers related to the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021.
WAUKESHA POLICE DEPARTMENT VIDEO COLLECTION
If you have video footage of the suspect vehicle in the parade route or fleeing from the scene, please provide your contact info here. Only original video, please. Nothing shared from another person's social media page.
UNITED FOR WAUKESHA COMMUNITY FUND
Waukesha County Community Foundation and United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County have joined together to create the “United for Waukesha Community Fund.” This fund will support the needs of the families impacted from the tragic incident at the annual Waukesha Christmas Parade. Waukesha County Community Foundation and United Way will be coordinating a unified effort to provide resources for these impacted families. Anyone who wishes to show their support can do so by visiting the donation page at waukeshafoundation.org/parade.
MONDAY LAST DAY TO PICK UP LOST ITEMS
If you left personal items at the scene such as chairs and blankets, the last day items will be available for pick up at the Waukesha Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department, 1900 Aviation Drive, is Monday, Nov. 29 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
WAUKESHA STRONG FUNDRAISER
Among the items being created and sold to benefit the United for Waukesha Community Fund are Waukesha Strong shirts created by Carroll University student Anika King. Profits from shirt sales will go to the United for Waukesha Community Fund. Orders can be placed here: https://rb.gy/hne6pb.
HOLIDAY MARKETPLACE FUNDRAISER
Chef Pam’s Kitchen, 280 W. Main St., is hosting a Holiday Marketplace event with Vocado MKE and a number of other vendors to raise money for the United for Waukesha Community Fund on Saturday, Nov. 27 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Visit the Chef Pam’s Kitchen Facebook page for more information.
CARROLL UNIVERSITY BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS T-SHIRT FUNDRAISER
The Carroll University chapter of Big Brothers Big Sisters is selling “Waukesha Strong” shirts to raise funds for one of the organization’s “Littles” that was severely injured in the parade. Funds will also go to the United for Waukesha Community Fund. Shirts can be purchased at: bit.ly/3xtGIbv
INGLESIDE HOTEL FUNDRAISER WITH COUNTRY CHRISTMAS LIGHT SHOW
This weekend, Ingleside Hotel is donating five dollars for every regularly priced carload admission to their Country Christmas drive-through light display to the United for Waukesha Community Fund. Tickets can be purchased ahead of time at thecountrychristmas.com.
LAKE HOUSE CAFÉ FUNDRAISER
The Lake House Café, 662 E. Wisconsin Ave., Oconomowoc, is hosting a fundraiser for the victims and their families on Sunday, Nov. 28 from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fifty percent of sales will be donated.
ART THERAPY AND COUNSELING BY THE WISCONSIN ART THERAPY ASSOCIATION
The Wisconsin Art Therapy Association is hosting an art therapy and counseling event on Sunday, Nov. 28, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Donna Lexa Art Center, 247 Wisconsin Ave. Art therapists will be on site to support and guide those in need of comfort. All ages welcome.
SUBWAY RESTAURANT FUNDRAISER
Three Waukesha County Subway restaurants will be donating 50 percent of proceeds raised to the United for Waukesha Community Fund on Wednesday, Dec. 1, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The participating locations are 1120 Delafield St. in Waukesha, 323 N. Wales Rd. in Wales and 103 Lake St. in Mukwonago.
JOHN’S DRIVE-IN FUNDRAISER
John’s Drive-In, 1317 Arcadian Ave., will donate 100 percent of sales to the United for Waukesha Community Fund on Thursday, Dec. 2, during their normal business hours of 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
LOBSTER BENEFIT DINNER
Chef Pam’s Kitchen, 280 W. Main St., is hosting a lobster dinner to benefit the United for Waukesha Community Fund on Thursday, Dec. 2 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. One hundred percent of proceeds from the event will go to the fund. The suggested donation is 100 dollars per plate. Visit the Chef Pam’s Kitchen Facebook page for more information.
MILWAUKEE DANCING GRANNIES FUNDRAISER AT PIZZA RANCH
The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies will receive 50 percent of all sales and all tips at the Waukesha location of Pizza Ranch, 930 Fleetfoot Dr., on Friday, Dec. 3. Pizza Ranch staff and the community are welcome to volunteer to work as Guest Attendants at the restaurant from 4 to 8 p.m.
FREEMASONS PANCAKE BREAKFAST FUNDRAISER
The Waukesha Freemasons’ annual pancake breakfast on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 8 to 11 a.m. will include a benefit for the United for Waukesha Community Fund. The event, which is hosted at the Waukesha Masonic Lodge #37, 317 South St., includes a pancake breakfast and a bake sale.
MEAT RAFFLE AT TALLY’S TAP & EATERY
Tally’s Tap & Eatery, S31W24661 Sunset Dr., is hosting a meat raffle and 50/50 bingo games on Sunday, Dec. 5, to benefit the United for Waukesha Community Fund. Roberts’ Specialty Meats, 135 E. Sunset Dr., is donating 500 dollars in meat for the fundraising effort. Ticket sales start at 1:30 p.m. Bingo games start at 2 p.m., and the meat raffle starts at 3 p.m.
WE ARE WAUKESHA: DOWNTOWN MURAL PROJECT
A group of local artists is in the process of proposing a new mural in downtown Waukesha with the goal of offering hope in a community and to bring light into the lives of those directly impacts by the attack. You can follow along on the group’s progress at the “We Are Waukesha: Downtown Mural Project” Facebook page, where you can also learn about donating supplies or funds to their GoFundMe campaign.
GOFUNDME CAMPAIGNS
GoFundMe has created a page of verified campaigns you can contribute to by visiting GoFundMe.com and looking for the “Waukesha Christmas Parade: How to Help” link.
BLOOD DONATIONS
Blood donation sites near Waukesha have been busy since Sunday. In response to the number of appointment requests, Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin, 2111 Springdale Rd., has announced expanded hours. You can find the Waukesha location’s hours and schedule an appointment at versiti.org. Red Cross is also accepting donations at various sites. An appointment can be made at redcross.org.
UWM AT WAUKESHA CAMPUS COUNSELING CENTER
The Campus Counseling Center at UW-Milwaukee at Waukesha is available for campus community members with concerns. Contact wak-counseling@uwm.edu or call 262-521-5480.
HELPLINE
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said people can call or text 800-985-5990 to be connected to a trained, caring counselor — 24/7.
MENTAL AND BEHAVIORAL HEALTH SUPPORT LINE
A mental and behavioral health support phone line has been established by Children’s Wisconsin–Milwaukee Hospital for families that need emotional support. The line can be reached at 414-266-6500.