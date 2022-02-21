After months of design updates and testing, we are excited to announce the official launch of the newly redesigned GMToday.com.
GMToday.com has been Greater Milwaukee's trusted local news source since 1997. The site serves as a portal to a selection of local news and sports coverage from The Freeman, The Daily News, The News Graphic and The Enterprise. More of that local news and sports coverage is available by signing up for a print subscription to our papers.
The new layout makes it quicker and easier to find local news that’s relevant to you. We’ve established 4 “subsites,” one for each of the newspapers, that will serve as mini-homepages for each paper. You can view those subsites here:
• The Freeman (Waukesha County)
• The Daily News (Washington County)
• The News Graphic (Ozaukee County)
Once you visit the subsites and navigate to a few articles, you will see that the correct nameplate/logo displays on all articles and topic pages. You can always use the linked nameplate to jump back to the subsite homepage for your newspaper at any time.
All articles on GMToday.com remain free to view and share. A subscription is required to view the e-edition of each newspaper.
We’ll also continue to publish a variety of state, national and international news that’s accessible through the main homepage.
Here’s an overview of the other updates we’ve made:
- A more modern look and feel with mobile-friendly layout features
- An emphasis on high-quality imagery, uncluttered layout of articles and article lists
- Refreshed, transparent subscription pages with a full list of current discounts
- Revised navigation to place the most important links at your fingertips
- Easily accessible FAQ for print subscribers
- More prominent display of respectfully posted obituaries
- Incorporation of a variety of photo slideshows
Once again, we are excited about these new developments. We hope all of these tweaks make your visits to GMToday.com effortless, informative and engaging. Happy reading!