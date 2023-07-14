WAUKESHA – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) issued a statewide air quality advisory that will be in effect from noon today through noon on Sunday, July 16.
The air quality index is expected to range from ‘unhealthy’ for sensitive groups (orange) level, to possible scattered areas reaching the ‘unhealthy’ (red) level due to wildfire smoke coming from Western Canada, according to the Wisconsin DNR.
The smoke is expected to reach northwest counties this afternoon and evening, with the heaviest smoke impacts expected in the southern half of the state arriving early Saturday morning.
The Wisconsin DNR is advising people to close all windows and doors during heavy smoke, especially overnight, to help prevent the smoke from entering homes and buildings. The DNR recommends that those in sensitive groups including people with heart or lung disease, older adults, children, those who are pregnant, and those who work outdoors, consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion, while everyone else limit prolonged or heavy exertion.
If the air quality index reaches the red ‘unhealthy’ level, those sensitive groups should consider moving events inside, according to the DNR, and everyone else should consider avoiding heavy exertion.
The DNR also recommends that during the advisory, people should watch for symptoms like coughing and shortness of breath as a sign to take a break or move indoors.
To get current air quality conditions from the statewide air monitoring network, visit the Wisconsin Data Map at https://bit.ly/4336Wjx.