MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin health officials have investigated 93 outbreaks of the coronavirus in long-term care facilities in the state, including one with 54 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The median number of cases in each facility was six.
There have been more investigations of outbreaks at long-term care facilities, such as nursing homes and assisted living centers, than any other type of facility in Wisconsin, data released Wednesday showed.
The state Department of Health Services released new summaries of its investigations into outbreaks, without naming the specific facilities.
After long-term care facilities, non-health care work places accounted for the next highest number of outbreaks with 48. Those include manufacturing and production facilities, distribution facilities, offices, and other indoor work places.
There have been 25 investigations into outbreaks at group housing facilities and 11 at health care facilities. There have been 10 investigations into other work places including adult or child day care centers, restaurants, event spaces, and religious settings.