OCONOMOWOC — Oconomowoc and the Lake Country community as a whole lost an icon on May 19 when former Oconomowoc attorney Bill Chapman died at the age of 90.
Chapman was born in 1930 and raised in Hartland. He served two years as an officer in the Korean War. After serving he came back home and married his wife Joyce in 1952.
He received a bachelor’s degree from Ripon College and his law degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Chapman had a long career as an attorney, serving as Oconomowoc’s municipal attorney for 38 years, the Town of Oconomowoc attorney for 62 years and also served for many years as the Town of Merton municipal attorney.
Furthermore, Chapman was named the Citizen of the Year in 2000 from the Oconomowoc Chamber of Commerce.
Town Administrator Jeff Herrmann said Chapman was a knowledgable attorney and a great communicator who knew municipal law better than most.
“It was amazing how much he knew and how much he remembered,” Herrmann said. “He was like the town historian … He was easy to talk to and have a conversation with. He taught me so much about town government. I owe him a lot of gratitude.”
Former Mayor Dave Nold said he had known Chapman for years prior to his own involvement in city government which started in the mid ’90s. Nold said Chapman was the quintessential city attorney.
“He knew everything about everything in the city,” Nold said. “You could ask him about anything that happened in the ’70s, ’80s, ’90s, Pabst Farms, Olympia or anything. He worked on all of them and was a great reference.
“He always had the city’s interest at heart.”
Herrmann said the town is losing a wealth of knowledge in Chapman’s passing.
“The Town is losing a great attorney,” Herrmann said. “I doubt anyone will ever work for the Town of Oconomowoc for 62 years. He was extremely dedicated.”
The Herro family grew up knowing Chapman and cleaned his office frequently as teenagers, Ken Herro said.
Ken said Chapman was a force and a workhorse.
“He had a very commanding presence when it came to the law and worked really hard and worked every day,” Ken said.
Having served as a Waukesha County Board supervisor and an Oconomowoc alderman, Ken said Chapman helped him shape his ideas of public policy.
“Everyday I had a resource to bounce off ideas of when it came to public policy,” Ken said. “It was invaluable.”
City attorney Stan Riffle said he first began working with Chapman during the “Target wars” when Riffle represented the Town of Summit at the time while Chapman was the Oconomowoc attorney.
Riffle said he and Chapman were always cordial during what were tense times between the two municipalities and that he could tell Chapman cared about Oconomowoc.
“He really was the city,” Riffle said. “He cared so much about that community. He was the glue that held the city together all those years from the time he started in the ‘60s (in the Town) all the way through.”
Chapman’s greatest quality as an attorney was his common sense, Riffle said.
“He did not let politics get in the way of doing the right thing,” Riffle said. “He was never shy of making sure that the city officials followed the law. He was more than just a lawyer, he was a great resource to both the elected officials and department heads, because he had a great understanding of every aspect of municipal law.
“He was a consummate lawyer, both in terms of being an actual lawyer and also being a counselor because we are attorneys and counselors at law. And if I could say anything about Bill, he was one of the best counselors at law that I ever met.”
When Chapman formally retired from his position in the city in 2016, Riffle was hand picked by Chapman to replace him.
“I cried the night that I got that job,” Riffle said. “It actually meant so much to me, here’s a man that had dedicated his life to the city … and when he said he wanted me there, that was the proudest moment of my life.”
When Mike Herro returned from college and was back in Oconomowoc, he said he was in the basement one night shooting a .22 rifle when Chapman came down and snatched the gun away from him.
“He proceeds to shoot bullseye, probably five of them in a row,” Mike said.
Mike said he was astonished that Chapman, an older man at the time, could shoot so well. He said Chapman told him he was on the marksman team in high school.
“Being the humble guy he was he would never tell someone how good he was at it, he would just do it,” Mike said. “That’s just the kind of guy he was.”
Mike called Chapman a kind, conscientious, hard-working man.
“He really looked out for the general population, the common person,” Mike said. “He would ask himself if a decision be beneficial for the majority of people.
“We need more people like Bill Chapman.”
Chapman’s memory will live long in Oconomowoc as the city has a park named after him at the end of Oconomowoc Parkway near the fire station. At the beginning of the trail at Chapman Park is a plaque commemorating Chapman’s unrivaled dedication to Oconomowoc.