WAUKESHA — Due to a COVID-19 case, Lowell Elementary third-graders are staying home until Sept. 28 and switching to virtual learning until then.
School District of Waukesha Deputy Superintendent Joe Koch said the COVID-19positive individual was present at school for multiple days last week before symptoms arose and they underwent a coronavirus test.
The district’s new publicly accessible online dashboard offers a frequently updated account of COVID-19 cases among students and staff at each school along with those on quarantine.
Koch said the “isolated” term used for one category is in fact COVID-19 positive cases confirmed.
Currently, Lowell is showing one student isolating, with 37 quarantined as well as five staff. Hillcrest Elementary, which also had third-graders stay home last week, shows three students isolating with 30 quarantined.
Koch emphasized the importance of daily health monitoring by families. “We just ask that families are monitoring symptoms at home (and) keeping children who are not feeling well at home,” he said. “This isn’t the year to shoot for perfect attendance.”
Overall, the district dashboard is showing 15 students isolating throughout the district with 169 quarantined. Among staff, five are isolating and 32 are quarantined.
The Waukesha County COVID19 dashboard is showing 11 active child coronavirus cases within the district. Small differences in numbers may occur between the two dashboards if they are updated at different times.
Koch said coronavirus cases among students at the elementary and secondary levels could have important distinctions due to exposure levels. “At the elementary level, (we’re) able to clearly identify who was where,” he said. “The direct contact at the secondary level is different.” He said students exposed to one another at the secondary level may have only been around one another for a short time, such as a bus ride. At the elementary level, exposure durations may be much longer than that. Proximity and duration are both critical risk factors in the spread of COVID-19.
Like many school districts, Waukesha opened for the start of the school year Sept. 1. Secondary students are on a hybrid model with both virtual and inperson days while elementary students are on a five-day in-person model. Virtual options are available at all grade levels.
Some level of COVID-19 cases have been anticipated in school plans, and districts have contingency processes in place to address them. “We’re prepared to be monitoring this,” Koch said.