WAUKESHA — With the COVID-19 pandemic preventing last year’s show, the Timberworks Lumberjack Show has returned to captivate locals in the 2021 Waukesha County Fair.
The show is on every day of the fair with times from the early afternoon to the early evening.
Dave Weatherhead, who was the announcer for the show Tuesday and spent some time carving a wooden bear from a chainsaw beforehand, said he got into lumberjack sports when he was about 10 years old and in 4H.
“I never stopped, I was on a college team,” he said adding it’s been about 23 years for his career now.
Two professional lumberjacks competed in events from axe throwing to speed cutting, pole climbing, log rolling, spring board cutting and more.
One of those lumberjacks is Chet Isaacson of Wisconsin Dells. He said he got into the sport as “extra summer conditioning” between the wrestling season during high school about six years ago. “I’m super, super excited to do shows for Dave,” he said.
Fellow competitor Trask Hill of Calatskanie, Oregon, said his lumberjack journey started in high school forestry class. He said he enjoys the traveling aspects of the job, and encouraged those considering it to give it a shot. “Your whole life goes into it,” he said.
Zach Thoreson of North Prairie said he and his family came to the show to see something unique. He said he tried to see the same kinds of shows growing up and brought his one-yearold son along Tuesday.
“It’s a great day,” he said. “Glad the weather is good.”
As Hill and Isaacson competed in a range of activities, with two separate sides of the audience cheering on their assigned lumberjack, the tally was kept by the number of wooden bears on each lumberjack’s side of the stage. The bears were also available for fairgoers to purchase and take home for $40.
One kid even got a “hare chair” for free after Isaacson carved the small seat out of a log.
Isaacson pulled ahead at the end during the log rolling competition, besting Hill by keeping his balance longer and avoiding getting dunked into the water below.
Vendors reflect on return after last year’s absence
At Jack’s Lemonade, Oak Creek resident and South Milwaukee teacher Aaron Jones said it “feels sweet” to be back. He first got into vending for fairs when looking for a job during the summer months.
Santa Lucia’s Greek Grill has had three items become particularly popular with fairgoers: the chicken gyro, as well as the beef and lamb. Owner Nadine Wilson said she’s been in the business for 30 years traveling the country. She said “it’s awesome” to be back after so many events were canceled last year during the early stages of the COVID19 pandemic.
At Jayme’s Chipstix, a special kind of snack is offered: A spiraled Idaho potato deep fried, put on a stick and coated in a flavoring of choice — with the most popular being garlic parmesan, bacon, and white cheddar.
Jayme’s Chipstix owner John Kalashian, who lives in Muskego, said he does several local fairs in the area. “Everything on my menu is selling pretty much equally,” he said. “It feels good to be back.”
When it comes to advice for prospective vendors, Kalashian said the best thing one can do is offer something not easy to get outside of a fair or make at home.
“Don’t try to copy-cat anybody,” he said. “They need to come up with a unique menu.”
Jones said the foot traffic has been good so far. Raspberry and strawberry lemonade remain popular as well as “Da Bomb,” a blend of lemon, lime and orange.
“Just talk to somebody who knows what they’re doing, they can really help out,” Jones said, as advice to those looking to get started. That’s what he did himself, buying the trailer he operates out of from another vendor before jumping into the business.