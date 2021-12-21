MEQUON - An active and engaged electorate, a diversity of backgrounds and a strong relationship with the administration are among the strengths Mequon-Thiensville School Board members identified during a recent self-analysis.
But with the good came the opportunities for improvement, and against the backdrop of a recent recall election and criticism from some community members on the district’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and other issues, the dialogue among board members Dec. 6 was robust.
Those who led and supported the recall election - in which four members were challenged and retained their seats - said the board has not listened to all community members.
“Hopefully, all of us on the board have had some time to reflect on the events of the last several months, talk to community members and think about the things that we would like to do differently or improve,” Board President Shelley Burns said at the beginning of the discussion.
The board regularly undertakes professional development, in this case the Board Development Survey, an estimated 60-question self-analysis it takes twice a year that helps members identify areas of strength and those areas where they believe more dialogue or professional development is needed.
The board also undertook a follow-up exercise called the SOAR analysis that looks at strengths, opportunities, aspirations and results.
The Board Development Survey was separated into nine categories: data-driven decision making, board operations, culture, planning, budgeting, district operations, community engagements, policy and vision.
Burns noted that, looking at survey results dating back to the fall 2017, the categories with the most variability in scores were data-driven decisions, community engagement and district operations.
Using a 4.0 scale, Burns noted that there were more 3.0 scores than in a typical year.
Paula Taebel said she thinks some of that can be linked to recent events.
“I think some of the 3-and-below scores also fall to and are directly reflective of what we’ve experienced over the past year and especially since the recall effort, you know, when we talk about our community believes the district is a responsible steward of its financial resources, our community believes the district is effectively governed and makes decisions with the best interest of students in mind,” she said. “I think some of these scores are directly reflective of what we’ve been living recently.”
Board member Erik Hollander agreed, saying that he looked at these most recent scores with a stronger microscope this year than in the past.
When identifying the board’s strengths, resources and capabilities, members cited the range of backgrounds that board members offer; the mutual respect they have with administrators, including Superintendent Matthew Joynt; and the strong support of the community for a common goal - the students.
Burns said that the recall election showed them that there are a lot of people in the community who care about public education.
“We know that there’s members of our community who are not happy with decisions that the School Board has made, but the fact that so many people were willing to come out there and vote, lets us know that there’s an active and engaged electorate in our community, and I think that only bodes well for the school district,” Burns said. “It’s only going to make us better, the more we hear from the community.”
Hollander agreed, adding that it’s a community priority, but also the board’s.
“It all stems from commitment, desire and passion for the same mission, which is students first,” he said.
Much of the discussion on the areas for improvement dealt with communication. Board member Akram Khan said more public input is an asset and suggested exploring giving those speaking before the board more than three minutes to speak at board meetings.
“I think the public is hungry to communicate with us, is what I learned over the recall,” he said.
Board member Chris Schultz said that since more than 70% of those in the community do not have kids in the district, the board cannot expect its constituents to visit the MTSD website regularly. She cited one district that sends out a short flier to residents about what is going on in its district.
Schultz cited the recent recall election, in which a “void” in information to residents allowed the vacuum to be filled with an alternative narrative.
Board member Wendy Francour said she is happy that the board is able to offer both in-person and online meetings, in which both formats allow for comment from the public.
“That to me is really important, to hear from the people we represent,” she said.
Schultz suggested that they offer office hours for board members.
Board member Andrew Hopkins said the district surveys are a great tool, but advised that those used more than once should contain questions that are consistent over time.
Burns reminded board members that this discussion is just the first step.
She started out the discussion of board aspirations by saying she would “love to have the community trust us.”
Board member Paula Taebel said that she has read every email that was sent and listened to every phone call, and just because the board didn’t make a decision that aligns with a particular constituent’s wishes does not mean they are not heard.
“We do hear you, we do listen, we do value your input,” she said.
Hopkins said one of his aspirations is to be as data-driven as possible. He cited academic performance and the district’s academic recovery plan and called for making academic performance results more available.
“Everything we do is measured in some way, shape or form by data,” Hopkins said. “I think we’re all going to be evaluated by that inevitably. I think during the recall that seemed to be a very big point of contention about what is the real data, and it’s a shame we couldn’t just put it out there.”