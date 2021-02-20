Madison political squabble keeps Hartford DNR grant in limbo

HARTFORD — Politics could be one reason a Department of Natural Resources Stewardship grant that the city of Hartford was set to receive almost two years ago, along with those of four other state cities, is being held up by the state Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee.
Hartford City Administrator Steve Volkert said that the local state elected officials he has contacted are offering no help to him in trying to resolve the matter. Meanwhile, the replacement of the deteriorating bridge over the city’s Mill Pond Dam and a bulkhead wall project on the Mill Pond continue to be delayed while a final decision by the state panel has yet to be made.
Volkert said the longer the impasse drags on, the more expensive the city’s projects that are slated to use the grant will become. He said the city applied for the grant, the DNR loved the proposal as well as four others, and the next step was (because it went beyond the $249,000 that the DNR is allowed to give out), to get approval from the Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee.
T he city’s original grant was for $483,000 which was approved by the DNR, but needed the final approval from the Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee.
“There was apparently someone who objected to it and because it must have unanimous approval, five projects were put on hold. We were then offered the opportunity to simply take the $249,000 and run. We originally said yes, but then they said the governor said he likes these five projects and wanted to work with the Joint Finance Committee and get this passed,” Volkert said. “We heard someone (on the committee) said too many of these projects are within a certain region of the state. Well, if the projects are there the projects are there. Why should we be penalized because someone else in Wisconsin didn’t have a project that was worthy of the grant?
“When we ask when the Joint Finance Committee will meet with Gov. Tony Evers, that’s where it stalls. They don’t want to meet him, but the governor wants to meet,” Volkert said. “Call it politics or whatever you want, we’re all sick of politics and they need to start working for us rather than against us and work with the governor. We’re trying to get something done here and these five communities are basically being held hostage by politics.”
Needed replacements
Volkert said the situation is bad for the city because the bridge desperately needs to be replaced.
“We’ve now put up signs that no heavy equipment should go over that bridge because it is not properly set for that anymore. “It’s deteriorating and again should have been replaced in the summer of last year,” Volkert said.
He explained the base of the bridge is metal with wood decking and the city has replaced a few pieces of the decking every year, but it’s the metal frame that is deteriorating.
“We won’t take equipment over it. We can take a small machine over it to get snow off,” Volkert said. “We had a situation where we took equipment across which fell, not all the way through, but we had to jack it up to get it off.”
Last week, the city posted signs by the bridge as a reminder that only pedestrian traffic should be crossing the Mill Pond on the bridge.
Seeking guidance
Volkert said locally elected state officials that he has contacted have been no help with the matter.
“I’ve reached out to Rep. Mark Born (39th Assembly District and co-chair of the Joint Finance Committee) and he has not returned any of my emails or communications with me. He has talked with our mayor,” Volkert said. “I have personally reached out to Sen. Duey Stroebel (District 20) and he has not returned my email.”
Stroebel said he talked with Michalak last week and he would look into the issue.
“In the case of the (Hartford) project, multiple members of the JFC (not Stroebel) raised objections,” Stroebel said. “The Legislature has applied more scrutiny to Stewardship project requests because the program has racked up over $1 billion in outstanding principal debt and costs taxpayers $68 million per year in debt service.”
“The Hartford Centennial Park Stewardship request was objected to last March at a time when the makeup of the committee was completely different,” Born added. “I have been in conversations with the mayor and council president to move the project forward and the committee is exploring options.”